Crisis of wind-resistant roof construction in Trinidad and Tobago

A file photo of a house in central Trinidad after tornado-force winds tore the roof off in October 2020. - Lincoln Holder

Vaughn Lezama

TT is no stranger to nature’s fury. Over the past decade, the country has faced increasingly severe weather events; torrential rains, flash flooding, and powerful windstorms leaving behind trails of destruction. What is most alarming, however, is that many of these roof-related disasters occur even during moderate wind events, far below hurricane strength. Time and again, we see houses stripped bare, entire roofs torn off rafters and all, revealing a crisis that is both widespread and entirely preventable.

An avoidable failure

When a roof is blown away, the loss is not limited to metal sheeting. In many cases, the entire roof structure — framing, rafters, purlins, and sheeting intact — is lifted clean off the walls. This points to a recurring flaw: inadequate anchorage between the roof framing and the supporting wall plate or reinforced concrete (RC) ring beam. In some cases, these elements are missing altogether.

Proper anchorage is the critical link between a building’s superstructure and its foundation. Without it, even moderate gusts can generate uplift forces that separate the roof from the walls. If roofs were properly designed and anchored, strong winds would only dislodge individual sheets; a repairable inconvenience. But when entire roofs take flight, homeowners face crippling financial losses. Replacing a few sheets might cost a few thousand dollars; rebuilding a full roof system can cost $40,000 to $90,000 or more; a devastating blow for working families.

A costly and repetitive cycle

A few years ago, hundreds of homes lost their roofs during a single weekend of high winds. More recently, houses in north-western Trinidad suffered similar fates following rare but intense tornado-like winds. The scenes were familiar — roofs gone, ceilings dangling, furniture soaked, families displaced. Yet, in the rush to rebuild, the same mistakes were repeated: roofs replaced without proper anchorage, oversight, or standards. The next storm then repeats the cycle of loss, repair, and loss again.

This pattern reveals a dangerous complacency. Climate change is bringing more intense and unpredictable wind events. The question is no longer if another storm will test our roofs, but when, and whether we’ll be ready.

The weak link: informal construction

The greatest vulnerability lies in the informal housing sector, which represents a significant portion of our building stock. Many homes are constructed by small-scale contractors, tradesmen, or homeowners themselves, often without formal training in structural design or proper supervision.

Too often, these builders rely on “experience” rather than engineering principles. Nails are substituted for bolts, hurricane straps omitted, and roof frames attached to unreinforced blockwork instead of tied ring beams. What results is a silent epidemic of unsafe roofs; structures that appear solid but are destined to fail under stress.

Regulation without reach

TT already has the technical tools to fix this problem. The TT Bureau of Standards (TTBS) published TTS 599:2006 – Guide to the Design and Construction of Small Buildings, which outlines safe, economical methods for constructing walls, foundations, floors, and roofs. However, this guide remains largely unknown or unused by the very people who need it most.

Compounding this is the limited enforcement capacity of local authorities, especially in rural and informal communities. Standards exist, but compliance is often voluntary. The result is a regulatory gap where poor practices persist unchecked.

A way forward: education, enforcement, and empowerment

The solution is not mysterious—it lies in bridging the gap between standards and everyday practice through education, collaboration, and accountability.

1. Public awareness and education

Builders, tradesmen, and homeowners must understand the basic principles of wind-resistant roof design. A simple, illustrated booklet—Wind-Resistant Roof Construction for Residential Buildings—should be widely distributed. It must include both traditional timber systems and modern steel-framed roof designs using joists and Z-purlins, now common in residential construction.

2. Institutional collaboration

This initiative should be a joint effort among the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), TTBS, and the Association of Professional Engineers of TT (APETT), supported by practicing structural engineers to ensure technical accuracy and practical relevance.

3. Community-level outreach

Information must reach builders where they work. Booklets and posters should be available through regional corporations, local hardware stores, and community offices. Public service announcements, short videos, and social media campaigns can reach younger tradesmen effectively and help shift the culture toward safer practices.

4. Professional oversight and enforcement

Government ministries and municipal corporations must require that all housing projects comply with minimum standards for roof anchorage and construction detailing. Mortgage institutions could also play a key role by requiring proof of structural compliance before disbursing loans.

5. Training and certification

Small contractors and tradesmen should be encouraged to undergo basic certification in safe building practices. A tiered system of training and recognition could create incentives — both professional and financial — for compliance with higher standards.

Building resilience through better construction

Every time a roof fails, it exposes more than structural weakness—it exposes social vulnerability. Families lose shelter, belongings, and peace of mind. Children’s education is disrupted. Communities suffer economic and emotional strain. These are not just engineering failures—they are failures of national resilience.

True disaster preparedness begins not with emergency shelters or relief funds, but with stronger homes. A roof properly tied down is a family protected. By investing in public education, enforcing existing standards, and fostering a culture of responsible construction, Trinidad and Tobago can end the costly cycle of rebuilding after every storm.

The time to act is now. Climate change ensures that high-wind events will become more frequent and severe. We can no longer afford to build — and rebuild — on weak foundations. Investing in wind-resilient roof construction today will yield safety, savings, and national stability tomorrow.

Vaughn Lezama is the registrar of the Board of Engineering of TT (BOETT)