Brazilian dwarf: the seed to reviving Trinidad and Tobago's coconut industry

A farmer receives a Brazilian dwarf coconut seedling from Ravi Ratiram, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries at the ministry's distribution ceremony, Central Experiment Station, Caroni North Bank Road, Centeno, on December 1. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram has launched a bold initiative to rebuild TT’s struggling coconut sector, as he aims to generate US$1 billion in agricultural exports.

Ratiram said his ministry will support agro-processors, bottlers, and value-added manufacturers capable of converting coconuts into high-value commercial products, as government moves to rebuild a sector, which he claimed, suffered more than a decade of decline.

Ratiram said agriculture’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) has fallen by $1.4 billion, declining to $650 million, meaning more than 50 per cent of TT’s agricultural sector has deteriorated in the last decade. He added his ministry intends to reverse that trend and generate US$1 billion in export potential from agricultural products.

The minister was speaking on December 1 at a ceremony for the distribution of Brazilian dwarf coconut seedlings at the Central Experiment Station, Caroni North Bank Road, Centeno, where every farmer present received ten seedlings.

He said the initiative is part of a broader plan to modernise and revitalise the sector. This, he said, marked another step in the ministry’s broader plan to strengthen, expand, and secure the future of TT’s agricultural sector.

“Every new tree planted is a step towards restoring a once-thriving industry and building a modern, competitive, and sustainable coconut sector.”

Ratiram emphasised the objective is not to produce more raw nuts but develop a complete coconut value chain, including farming, processing, manufacturing, distribution, and exports.

“This will open up the estate and expand the journey… contributing significantly toward the exportation of agricultural products to boost our income and foreign exchange.”

He thanked farmers and stakeholders for their partnership, stressing each seedling distributed represents an opportunity for economic diversification, rural employment, and community empowerment.

Ratiram also praised the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Cardi) for its role in rehabilitation efforts, including training, genetic improvement, pest management, and nutrition.

“You are the custodians of our agricultural heritage,” he told farmers. “You know the land, you carry the traditions, and you keep alive the spirit of innovation and resilience that has always defined our rural communities.”

Industry in decline

Despite the coconut tree’s long-standing importance, historically called the “tree of life”, Ratiram said the local and regional industry has faced decades of setbacks.

Regionally, coconut plantations have fallen by an estimated 17 per cent due to ageing trees, reduced replanting, pests and diseases, land-use changes, and limited access to high-quality planting material, he said.

“These constraints, combined with increasing competition and the growth of imported coconut products, have weakened what was once a highly productive and largely local industry,” he added.

Many local estates established in the 1950s to 1970s were never replanted at a commercial scale, leaving TT with an ageing tree population unable to meet the growing demand for coconut water, oil, and related products.

“Trinidad and Tobago today consumes more coconut products than it produces. We import most of our coconut water, oil, and other coconut-based products.”

Ratiram described the seedling distribution programme as “a timely and strategic intervention” aligned with the government’s policy agenda. Policies include reviving strategic agricultural industries, including cocoa, rice, fisheries, livestock, dairy, and coconut.

He reiterated the government’s goal to support the replanting of one million coconut trees and develop a vibrant coconut-based products industry.

Ratiram said that earlier this year, the ministry, working with Cardi, received the Brazilian green dwarf coconut seed nuts which he described as a high-yielding coconut known for improved genetics and strong water-producing capacity.

"Over 600 ml per nut, and greater resistance to pests and diseases."

He stressed the initiative is an investment in rebuilding the country's production capacity, aiming to restore coconut estates while creating sustainable opportunities for current and future generations.

Market potential

Ratiram said the potential of a revitalised coconut industry is substantial. The global coconut water market was valued at US$4.4 billion in the 1980s. It is projected to surpass US$11 billion by 2060.

Beyond beverages, coconut oils, flours, milks, fibres, and personal-care products continue to see strong global demand driven by consumer preference for natural, plant-based goods.

“The Caribbean, given its history of coconut production, is well-positioned to re-enter the market with strength, provided local production systems and value-chain linkages are rebuilt.”

He said TT has the climatic conditions, soil quality, agricultural expertise, and entrepreneurial capacity to cultivate, process, and commercialise coconut products.

Ratiram noted more than 150 coconut farmers have already expressed interest in participating in the revitalisation programme.

“What we are doing today is laying the foundation for consistent supply, increased productivity, and meaningful market participation,” he added.

He said the ministry’s approach includes improved access to planting material, training, extension support, research, pest and disease management, and expanded processing capacity as production increases.

Cardi’s role in industry rebuilding

Executive director at Cardi Ansari Hosein echoed Ratiram's concerns about declining coconut production across the region. He said to meet rising demand for fresh and processed coconut products, Cardi and its project partners recognise the urgent need to increase production and productivity.

“We are working to restore the coconut industry to the strength it had in the 1870s. We have embarked on a number of activities to improve the industry, not only regionally but also across nine countries in the European Union,” Hosein said.

The project includes establishing one-and-a-half seed gardens on state and private holdings and training personnel in selecting seed nuts from local varieties to populate the gardens.

“In less than two years, these nine seed gardens should produce about 45,000 nuts per year, enough to plant 45,000 acres annually with superior genetic material.”

He said the lethal yellowing disease remains a major threat to the sector. Several farmer-training seminars were held to help identify and treat the disease. Linked to this challenge is the South American palm weevil, another major pest.

“One hundred farmers were trained in the use of this technology for improved pest control.”

The ministry has also implemented demonstrations on identifying and managing the pest, including establishing 50 integrated pest-management blocks. Digital technologies have also been introduced to support early detection of the palm weevil and reduce tree losses.

Hosein said Cardi imported high-quality seed nuts from Brazil to improve the national germplasm.

“These actions have laid a solid foundation for accelerating and expanding the development of the coconut industry. Through these interventions, farmers are positioned to become major players in a global coconut market expected to exceed US$58 billion by 2030.”

He stressed the coconut tree remains a key symbol of Caribbean tourism and a natural protective barrier for coastal communities. Across the region, countries are investing in research, improved seed material, new technologies such as sensors, and small-scale machinery suited to coconut estates.

“In less than 18 months, we will see the tangible fruits of our work, bunches of coconuts from the seedlings distributed today, and, for farmers, the dollars in their pockets,” he concluded.

Seedlings signal a rebuilt industry

Chief technical officer at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Ian Mohammed said the initiative represents a strategic step in rebuilding and securing national opportunities for economic and rural development.

He discussed challenges facing the industry, which also included ageing plantations, inadequate replanting, pest pressures, and limited access to high-quality genetic material.

The seedlings, he said, are capable of producing high water yields even under limited moisture conditions.

“The seedlings issued today signal our commitment to rebuilding production capacity and revitalising global demand for coconut water and high-value coconut products,” Mohammed said.

He said opportunities for farmers and processors are significant, as TT has the comparative advantages and expertise needed to re-establish a competitive coconut value chain.

“To our farmers receiving seedlings, your role is critical. Each seedling represents an investment not only in your estates but in the future of the coconut industry,” he said.

Mohammed said the initiative forms part of a broader national strategy positioning agriculture as a driver of food security, rural development, and economic diversification.

“We are planting seeds, literally and figuratively.”