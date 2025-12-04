Angostura wins 20 international awards

Angostura 1824 rum, one of the brands that won the distillery 20 international awards. -

ADDING to its long list of accolades, Angostura has received 20 awards from the World Spirits Award 2025, International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC), the Spirits Business Rum and Cachaça and Liqueur Masters 2025.

The brand’s premium rum ranges received seven medals at the World Spirits Awards held in Germany, with Founders Reserve 1824, Tamboo Spiced rum, and Grand Reserve 1919 receiving gold among others.

Angostura also received the classification of world-class distillery after an assessment of 13 distilleries.

At the IWSC, six awards were won after rounds of blind taste-testing and assessment by around 200 judges.

The Spirits Business awards also recognised the company with three gold and two silver medals for excellence in rum production, while Amaro di Angostura earned gold at Liqueur Masters 2025.

The company earned $757 million in revenue and a $145 million profit before tax for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Its profit after tax increased by 10 per cent from the previous year, amounting to $104 million,

“To earn these international awards among such a distinguished field is evidence of Angostura’s over 200 years of craftsmanship, innovation and dedication to excellence,” said CEO Ian Forbes in a December 3 media release.

“It reinforces our global appeal and the growing prestige of our brands’ iconic heritage. These results highlight Angostura’s ability to compete and stand out among the world’s finest rum producers.”