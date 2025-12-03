Windies bowled out for 167 as Kiwis open up healthy lead

West Indies' batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul ducks a bouncer during Day 2 of the first Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand, on December 3. - AP PHOTO

AN all-too-familiar batting collapse by the West Indies saw them hand over control to New Zealand on the second day of the first Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on December 3, as the Kiwis opened up a 96-run lead after a solid start to their second innings.

As many as 11 wickets fell in the day's play, with West Indies being bundled out for a paltry 167 after the Kiwis were bowled out for 231 when pacer Jayden Seales (two for 44) knocked over Zakary Foulkes with the third ball of the day.

The Windies didn't have the best of starts, as opening batsman John Campbell (one) was dismissed by Foulkes (two for 32) in only the second over of the innings, while Alick Athanaze (four) was comprehensively bowled through the gate by Matt Henry (three for 43) as he opened up to play an expansive drive. The Windies were on ten for two at that stage.

In the pair of Shai Hope (56 off 107 balls) and the ever-watchful Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52 off 169), the Windies found some respite as they added 90 for the third wicket with contrasting approaches. Just before the end of the second session, though, the Windies were rocked as Hope was given out on review after gloving Jacob Duffy through to wicket-keeper Tom Latham, while skipper Roston Chase and his Bajan countryman Justin Greaves were both dismissed for duck by Henry in the 47th over of the innings as the Kiwi pacer got the ball to talk in favourable conditions.

The regional team limped to the tea break at 120 for five, with Chanderpaul being joined by his Guyanese countryman Tevin Imlach (14). Dropped twice earlier in his innings, Chanderpaul ran out of luck after the interval when he pulled Foulkes to Devon Conway, who took a spectacular one-handed catch at square leg.

Thereafter, it became the Duffy show as the right-arm quick took the last four wickets of the West Indies innings – Imlach, Seales, Johann Layne and Ojay Shields – to bowl out the visitors for 167 and claim his maiden five-wicket haul. Playing in only his second Test, Duffy's burst gave the Kiwis a healthy 64-run lead at the end of the first innings.

So far, in their second turn at the crease, the opening pair of Conway (15 not out) and captain Latham (14 not out) have started brightly and pushed New Zealand to 32 without loss at the close of play.

Summarised Scores:

NEW ZEALAND – 231 (Kane Williamson 52, Michael Bracewell 47, Tom Blundell 29, Tom Latham 24; Ojay Shields 2/34, Justin Greaves 2/35) & 32/0 (Devon Conway 15 not out, T Latham 14 not out) vs WEST INDIES – 167 (Shai Hope 56, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 52; Jacob Duffy 5/34, Matt Henry 3/43). New Zealand lead by 96 runs.