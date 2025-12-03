UTT Patriots into FISU America Football World Cup qualifiers

The University of TT Patriots men's football team. - (via UTT)

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Patriots men’s football team capped off a fine Tertiary Sport Association of TT (TSATT) season on November 24 when they got a 5-1 win over USC Hummers at the UTT O’Meara Campus to seize the TSATT knockout title, adding to their league success. In the process, the Clayton Morris-coached UTT team punched their ticket to the International University Sports Federation (FISU) America Football World Cup qualifiers which will be held in Peru in July 2026.

En route to the final, UTT got an exciting 4-2 win on penalties over UWI on November 20 after the teams played to a 1-1 stalemate during regulation time. In the final, though, UTT were firing on all cylinders and put five past their USC counterparts to book their place in the qualifiers alongside the UTT women’s team. Andre Alfred was in stunning form as he scored a hat-trick, with Tyrone Rago scoring a brace.

This is the second time the UTT men will be participating in the FISU America Football World Cup qualifiers, as they also participated in the 2022 edition in Mexico. A UTT release said it will be the third appearance for the women’s football team at the qualifiers, as they previously competed in both the 2022 and 2024 editions. The release said, “UTT is proud to celebrate the achievements of its men’s football team and wishes them continued success in upcoming endeavours.”