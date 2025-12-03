TPP's Williams-Orr: Radar is 'Christmas gift' for Crown Point

TOBAGO People's Party member and ex-THA councillor Certica Williams-Orr has said the military-grade radar installed by the US at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point is a "Christmas gift" to residents in that electoral district.

At a TPP meeting on December 2 in Bon Accord, Williams-Orr urged residents to embrace the presence of the radar, which has caused some consternation among the public.

The Prime Minister had initially tried to keep the installation of the radar a secret, saying it was a matter of national security.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said he was not aware the radar was being placed in Tobago until he saw reports in the media and on WhatsApp.

At a media conference in Tobago on November 29, Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge sought to quell concerns, saying the radar was meant for domestic security purposes and would held identify illegal flights and drones transporting drugs to the island.

Augustine said he was reassured by central government that the radar would not be used by the US to attack any country,

Addressing supporters, Williams-Orr, the announcer for the evening, said, "Brothers and sisters, Bon Accord/Crown Point, you have to show off yuh self. You have been so much in the news, Last week, you get your gift already for Christmas. You have a whole radar in the air. You alone have your Christmas gift. You ain't waiting on Santa again. The only thing some of us going to get in the air for Christmas is a kite."

The radar system at the airport resembles the AN/TPS-80 ground/air task-oriented radar (G/ATOR), built by Northrop Grumman. It is capable of long-range, four-dimensional 360-degree total surveillance for air and missile defence, fire control and air traffic control.

According to the Northrop Grumman website, the system is operationally deployed by the US Marine Corps and US Air Force. However, production is under way to meet other US needs and select international customers.

It said the "radar delivers the data necessary for air defence weapons to destroy airborne threats, including cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, manned aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles."