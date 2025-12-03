Soca Sliders slide to silver in Park City

Trinidad and Tobago's two-man bobsleigh team of Axel Brown, left, and Du Aundre John celebrate their silver medal placing at the Park City leg of the North American Cup in Utah on December 1. - (via Axel Brown)

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Axel Brown and De Aundre John slid to silver in the two-man bobsleigh at the Park City leg of the North American Cup in Utah on December 1.

The Soca Sliders’ duo clocked a combined time of one minute and 37.88 (1:37.88) seconds after recording 48.89s in heat one, followed by a fractionally slower 48.99s in heat two.

However, their overall time was equal to Canada’s pair of Jay Dearborn and Shane Ohrt, as both nations tied for second.

Winning gold and leading the Caribbean to a historic one-two finish was Jamaica’s Shane Pitter and Joel Fearon, in 1:37.74.

For TT, this was their first top-three placing for the new season, having slid to two extended podium finishes at the Whistler, Canada-leg of the North American Cup, in late November.

There, TT’s quartet of Brown, Xaverri Williams, Shakeel John and De Aundre finished fourth and fifth in the four-man bobsleigh, earning extended podium medals.

Up to press time on December 3, the four-man team, this time featuring Brown, Williams, Shakeel and Micah Moore, were preparing to line up for two more events at the Utah Olympic Park.