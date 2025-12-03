PNM warns Kamla to 'cool it' on rhetoric or face legal action

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Opposition is warning Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to "cool it" with her rhetoric, saying the party will explore all legal options after she accused party members of being connected with paedophiles and narco-traffickers.

In a social media post on December 1, Persad-Bissessar said, “Many persons, groups, politicians, and businesses who are profiting from drug trafficking are fuelling this anti-American narrative.”

She accused the PNM of being “against the Government’s anti-drug and anti-human-trafficking efforts” and suggested it was connected to “the local drug mafia” and “numerous allegations of paedophilia.”

A press release from the Prime Minister on December 3, again referenced allegations of a PNM link to the local drug mafia and paedophilia.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, on December 3, described Persad-Bissessar’s comments as a distraction and warned her against repeating them.

“This is a very serious allegation and I want to make it abundantly clear to the prime minister that statements of that nature should not be said if the evidence does not exist.

“I also want to put on record I am going to be exploring my options as (political) leader of PNM as it relates to defamation.”

Beckles rejected the PM's allegations and noted this was not the first time Persad-Bissessar has made such comments and claims relating to the PNM.

“She has made these allegations and is trying to convince the public there is an anti-American sentiment as it relates to the PNM. When she gives the impression we are not supportive of issues, that is absolutely false.”

She noted the UNC, on multiple occasions, failed to support laws aimed at curbing crime including anti-money laundering legislation, Proceeds of Crime Act dealing with tax evasion, Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, Bail Amendment Bill and the establishment of special and virtual courts.

“It is our view that putting forward this position as it related to PNM is not only reckless but calculated deliberately to cause a distraction because of where the government finds itself.”

Senator Dr Amery Browne described comments by Persad-Bissessar as “intellectual laziness.”

He recalled a recent death threat he received on social media and noted it came after the PM targeted him after he criticised her.

“Right after those unfortunate words by the prime minister, both myself and my family received direct death threats from one of the UNC’s fanatical supporters,” Browne said.

A 48-year-old Diego Martin man has since been charged with three counts of threats to kill and four counts of misuse of an electronic device in connection with the incident.

Browne said he was concerned TT was developing a politics of hate and division and emphasised that this was not how he knows TT to be.

“The prime minister seems to be going down a road of very reckless rhetoric, aggressive language, and wild accusations without substance.

“You're dealing with a broad population and supporters, some of whom might be susceptible to making the wrong decisions and actions based on your rhetoric.” He urged Persad-Bissessar to “moderate” her language.

Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert echoed similar sentiments, calling on the PM to, “cool it.”

He referenced Persad-Bissessar’s threat to “cuff him down” in Parliament, and Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath’s rebuttal that this was meant as a joke.

“Calm down. Stop this violent language! Because even though you may think it's a joke…your supporters may not. You're endangering the lives of people!”

Imbert also dismissed comments by Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, who said the majority of PNM MPs had multiple firearms.

“This nonsense about guns too. The vast majority of PNM MPs do not have a gun. So that is a terrible statement to be made by a UNC official,” he said.