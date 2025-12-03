PNM mourns death of Garvin Simonette

DIED: Former PNM government senator Garvin Simonette. - Photo courtesy OTP

THE PNM is mourning the death of former temporary senator Garvin Simonette, son of the party’s first general secretary and senator Nicholas Simonette and Hummingbird Medal Silver (2011) recipient, Irma "Mother Ipyana" Simonette, both deceased.

Simonette died on December 2 after health complications.

“Born into a family of strong activism and social consciousness, it was no surprise that Garvin’s life would eventually lead him along the path of politics,” a PNM media release said.

Simonette was first appointed a temporary government senator in 2016 and 2018, and he became a government senator, serving till August 2019.

Simonette made headlines in August 2019, when he resigned as a government senator and was de-selected as public administration minister – replacing Marlene McDonald, over revelations by the then Opposition UNC, of his DUI (drunk driving) charge in the United States.

He later took full responsibility for having not told the then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley about the charge.

He resigned as a senator hours after the cancellation of a swearing-in ceremony where he was to take the oath as public administration minister.

“In the parliament, he was known as a deep researcher who frequently presented scholarly discourses in his debates. An attorney by profession, he specialised in company, commercial and taxation law and was known for his skill and professionalism in the field, locally, regionally and internationally,” the PNM release said.

The PNM described him as dedicated to Trinidad and Tobago, doing all he could as a representative.