PM, UNC mourns as Daphne Phillips dies

DEAD: Former UNC government minister Daphne Phillips. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed sadness over the death of her former cabinet colleague Dr Daphne Phillips on December 3.

Phillips and Persad-Bissessar served in the cabinet of former prime minister Basdeo Panday (deceased) from 1995-2001.

During that period, Phillips was community development, culture and women’s affairs minister as well as minister in the ministry of community empowerment, sport and consumer affairs.

Persad-Bissessar was attorney general and education minister in Panday's cabinet.

In a statement issued by the UNC, Persad-Bissessar said Phillips was "a woman of extraordinary depth – an academic, nurse, mentor, policymaker, and patriot."

She added, "Her lifelong commitment to empowering communities, uplifting women, strengthening families, and enriching the cultural fabric of our nation will forever stand as a testament to her vision and integrity."

Persad-Bissessar remembered Phillips as one of the UNC's earliest members.

"Before joining the UNC, she was a member of the People’s Popular Movement (PPM) under Michael Als. When the PPM merged with the newly formed UNC in 1991, she became part of the party’s foundation and never wavered in her commitment."

Persad-Bissessar said, "Her voice, wisdom, and steadfast support strengthened the organisation from its earliest days right up to her final years."

She added, "Her example will continue to inspire generations. Her memory will forever remain a blessing to the UNC."

This is the second passing to hit the UNC recently and follows the murder of its councillor Romona Victor who was killed last month by her common-law husband who later took his own life.