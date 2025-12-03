Paul, Wallace pedal to keirin, sprint silver at Bolivarian Games

In this file photo, Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul competes during the men’s sprint qualifying race of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark, on October 19, 2024. - AFP PHOTO

CYCLISTS Nicholas Paul and Makaira Wallace concluded their respective Bolivarian Games campaigns on a high after both secured a silver medal each on the final night of action at the Velodrome in Lima, Peru, on December 3.

Paul rode to his second medal of the games when he was pipped on the line by Colombian Kevin Quintero in the men’s keirin final while Wallace also snared her second podium finish after she went down to Colombian Stefany Cuadrado Florez in the women’s sprint final.

In the keirin, Paul took the leading position behind the durney at the start, but when the motorised bike exited the track with three laps to go, Paul’s position was instantly attacked.

Colombian Cristian Ortega and Venezuelan Hersony Canelon got past him with two laps to go, but Paul pedaled hard to keep pace. Into the final lap, Paul’s immense efforts paid off as he regained a slim lead of the pack with around 100m to go.

However, a late burst from Quintero across the final few metres crowded the front, and the Colombian edged Paul on the line, with judges needing the photo finish to confirm a final result.

In the sprint final, Wallace lost both races but still earned a credible runner-up spot to make it two medals from as many events at the games.

In the gold medal race, Wallace was outfoxed on the final lap of the opener. Despite opening up a considerable gap ahead of Florez before the final sprint, Wallace took too long to capitalise on her advantage and allowed Florez to catch her on the penultimate lap.

The duo crossed the line for the final lap together, but Florez showed tenacity to stave off Wallace across the remaining 250m.

In the second race, Wallace led for the first lap, but when Florez made an early break with two laps to go, the TT cyclist could not catch up, conceding the crown to a much stronger Florez.

In the semi-final, Wallace came back from a race down to defeat Bula 2-1, and confirm a spot in the final.

Her sprint performance was Wallace’s second medal of the games, having pedaled to keirin bronze on December 2.

In the race for bronze, Colombian Luna Alvarez Bula defeated Chilean Paola Munoz Grandon.

On December 4, TT’s men’s cricket team begin their quest versus Barbados from 3 pm (TT time) while the women’s cricket team take on Jamaica from 10.30 am, then meet Barbados from 3 pm.