Out in South cancelled, promoters urge stadia ban reversal

Patrons at the 2024 Out in South fete at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - File photo

THE Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA) said it is not considering legal action, but called on the government to reverse “the discriminatory” ban on the use of state-owned venues for fetes. The association urged government to bring stakeholders to the table and provide clarity, fairness and workable parameters.

At a media conference at One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain on December 3, promoters said some events were at risk of being cancelled. The annual south cooler fete Out in South, usually held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), was confirmed as a casualty.

The TTPA said members are anticipating losses to the tune of millions with approximately 16 events seeking new venues for Carnival 2026 based on the government’s ban of Carnival events at some state-owned venues like the BLCA and Hasely Crawford Stadium. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the restrictions last month citing noise pollution as the main reason.

The association held the press conference following a letter sent to Persad-Bissessar on December 1 in which it asked for the previous status quo to remain with additional noise-pollution mitigation measures suggested by them.

In that letter, it asked for permission for Carnival 2026, after which a consultation process could take place and policy formulated for Carnival 2027.

The association sought a response from Persad-Bissessar in 24 hours but none was given.

Its vice president Asha Green said it was instead seeking consultation on the matter and, at this moment, the plan was not to seek legal action.

In a detailed address to the public, the association outlined its issues as well as why the decision was not the best for the industry or its workers for Carnival 2026.

Green began her address by saying that successful collaboration had produced positive outcomes such as the relocation of Scorch’s First Jam (initially scheduled to be held on January 1 event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium but later relocated to the Queen’s Park Savannah).

She thanked The National Carnival Commission (NCC) for its support in making this happen.

“Demonstrating that when industry stakeholders and state agencies work together, effective solutions can be achieved,” she said.

This was the kind of partnership that should shape Carnival 2026’s path, she added.

“In recent weeks, however, several developments have created operational challenges for the sector.

“Venue restrictions were introduced without prior consultation, interrupting almost a decade of established practice in which promoters relied on temporary licences and access to major national facilities such as Hasely Crawford Stadium and the Jean Pierre Complex.

“These spaces have long been central to planning safe, structured Carnival events. The sudden unavailability has had real implications for investment, scheduling and logistics across the industry.”

This combined with production costs, particularly the increase in alcohol made the landscape difficult to navigate, Green said.

Noise was identified as a primary complaint among residents near event venues. She added that the industry understood and respected those issues and had detailed a suite of noise-mitigation measures which, sometimes, exceeded those recommended by the State such as responsible speaker orientation, real-time sound monitoring, certified acoustic oversight and enhanced onsite management protocols.

“We are fully prepared to work closely with the Government, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the NCC to ensure that these measures are applied consistently, transparently and responsibly.

“If noise is the central issue then collaboration is the most effective solution…”

Green said the association’s goal and commitment were to protect community wellbeing while safeguarding the cultural and economic value of TT’s Carnival.

Event producer Adrian Chandler said people in the events sector were operating in a period of uncertainty.

“Restrictions were placed on several state-owned venues that have long served as homes for major cultural productions and, when one venue was later restored to the available pool, it did so with an increase in cost that proved difficult for many stakeholders to absorb.”

South promoters 'disenfranchised'

Director at Spirit Mas and secretary of Naparima College's Past Students Association Damian Baboolal said the removal of events at BCLA had “completely disenfranchised” southern Trinidadians from hosting large-scale cultural events.

He said venues like Skinner Park and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) were tried and tested but were found unsuitable because of their proximity to residents.

He said the “abrupt, out-of-the-blue position” taken by Persad-Bissessar had deprived the school of its signature fundraising event.

He said the money raised from the event was used to help underprivileged children, support extracurricular programmes, repair infrastructure and was the school’s largest source of fundraising.

He described the venue ban as discriminatory and lacked consultation, warning and fairness.

Presentation College was also affected and had moved to a venue that was not ideal.

“Every promoter that has moved has done so under crushing strain,” he added.

Some events were already cancelled and others were hanging by a thread.

“This has done immeasurable damage to brands we took years to build. Brands rooted in community, culture, dedication and national pride.

“Brands that have resonance far beyond the national political interests of a few.”

He added that some members were reliably informed that there was a mandate across state agencies instructing them to cease sponsorship on any Carnival-related events.