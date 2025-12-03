Nicholas Paul, Teniel Campbell adjudged cyclists of the year

Trinidad and Tobago elite cyclist Teniel Campbell. - (via TTCF)

SPRINTER Nicholas Paul and endurance rider Teniel Campbell were adjudged the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) 2025 most outstanding male and female international cyclists, respectively, at the annual awards ceremony, held at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on November 29.

Paul had another successful year on the global stage after capturing a triple crown (men’s team sprint, sprint, 1km time trial) of titles, and one silver (keirin), at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Paraguay, in April.

He missed out on his third medal at the World Championships level after placing fourth in the sprint and seventh in the keirin.

He was also golden in the sprints at Summer Slam in the US (July), and most recently, powered to keirin gold at the ongoing Bolivarian Games in Lima, Peru.

Campbell’s highlights for the past 11 months saw her pedal to double gold at the Caribbean Elite Road Cycling Championships, in the women’s individual time trial and women’s road race, in Belize, in October.

She also won points race gold and elimination race bronze at the Pan Am Champs. Additionally, at the Pan American Road Continental Championships in April, she rode to bronze in the time trial and bronze in the road race.

She also placed second at the Grote Prijs Yvonne Reynders cycling race in Belgium in August.

At the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda (September 21-28), she placed 23rd out of a field of 44 cyclists in the women’s elite individual time trial.

Campbell’s younger sibling, Akil (PSL), an endurance cyclist, won the President’s Cup for his prowess on the local, regional and international circuit as a rising enduro.

Akil also received top honours for the elite division one men, while US-based pro road cyclist Alexi Costa-Ramirez (Miami Blazers) copped the women’s equivalent.

San Fernando-based club Rigtech Sonics was best club.

PSL’s Trishton Jaichan was adjudged most outstanding junior (male) while Madonna Wheelers’ Cassidy Samaroo lifted the 2025 female title.

Maurice Lopez (Valkyries) and Kylee Young (Madonna) took the best juvenile male and female crowns, respectively.

And for the tinymites, the Valkyries’ pair of Elisha Greene Jr and Melina Lopez won the division’s two top prizes.

Other Awardees:

Youth Development

U7 Female — Jiana Ballantyne (Rigtech)

U7 Male — Zayne Vierra (Vapor Wake)

U9 Female — Abigail Titte (Rigtech)

U9 Male — Ryan Sheppard (Rigtech)

U11 Female — Lashay Nimblett (Madonna)

U11 Male — Taariq Guevara (Vapor Wake)

U13 Female — Annelyse Watson (Madonna)

U13 Male — Reon Sheppard (Rigtech)

Masters

40-49 — Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbirds)

50-59 — Roger Malco (Raiders)

60-60 — Cyril Fook (Valkyries)