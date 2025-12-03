First Citizens launches Google Pay

THE First Citizens Group has announced officially introducing Google Pay – a mobile payment service from Google through First Citizens bank.

The group made the announcement in a media release on December 3, saying it was the first ever launch of such a service in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the release, First Citizens Group CEO Jason Julien said the launch reaffirms the group’s commitment to advancing the country’s digital transformation and delivering world-class banking experiences for customers.

“As a forward-thinking financial institution, First Citizens is proud to deliver Google Pay to TT, elevating the way customers pay through smarter, safer and frictionless digital experiences,” Julien said. “This launch reaffirms our commitment to advancing the nation’s digital transformation and delivering world-class banking experiences that seamlessly align with our customers’ evolving lifestyles.”

The release said Google Pay allows users to create a digital wallet which will link to their First Citizens’ credit or prepaid cards to their mobile devices. The feature will enable secure, contact-less payments in stores and online.

Customers and merchants were encouraged to embrace the new way to pay noting it makes buying safer and easier and keeps merchants ahead of the curve in terms of customer behaviour.

Merchants can benefit from faster checkout times, reduced fraud risk, and a modern, digital-first customer experience, the release said.

“By simply tapping to pay with Google Pay, they can enjoy a faster, easier and seamless transaction experience,” it said. “The adoption of this technology positions retailers and service providers to stay ahead of changing consumer behaviour while strengthening their competitiveness in an increasingly digital marketplace.”

The introduction of Google Pay signals "important behavioural shifts from traditional card usage to frictionless phone-based payments."

“As our customers’ lives grow more digital, our goal is to make everyday banking effortless,” Julien said. “This is about providing them with the flexibility to pay in ways that match their evolving needs.”

How it works

Google Pay enables in-store payments using a near-field communication (NFC) enabled device to pay at contact-less terminals, by simply holding it close to the payment symbol.

Google Pay can also be used as a payment option at checkout apps or on websites, giving more options for online purchases. It can also be used for peer-to-peer transactions. Customers do not even have to upload money to the balance, making it another safe and secure option to use existing credit or debit cards.

As far as security is concerned, Google Pay uses tokenisation, which creates a virtual account number for each transaction rather than your debit or credit card details. Payments are also secured with your devices PIN, pass code or biometric authentication such as fingerprints or face scans.