Couva Police Council deepens ties with central communities

Keston Henry (Golden Boys Football Academy) receives the Under-17 Best Goalkeeper Award from Inspector Khan of the Couva Police. -

THE Couva Police Station Community Council (CPSCC) is taking bold steps to strengthen ties with the many communities it serves in central Trinidad. The latest initiative toward achieving its wide-ranging objective involved a successful one-day football tournament that brought together youths from the region at the Caldrac Grounds in California on November 30.

CPSCC president, Bishop Ezekiel Clarke, explained that the sporting venture was a celebration of keen rivalry, sportsmanship and unity among the young people who represented various communities under the council’s purview. “The youths comprise one of our main target groups. Our primary objective is to steer them away from a life of crime and cultivate in them the attributes and qualities of outstanding citizens,” he noted.

Clarke, who shares leadership responsibilities with Insp Khan, of the Couva Police, expressed the hope that the council would be able to expand its range of volunteer services in 2026 and the years ahead.

The CPSCC is one of several such bodies operating across Trinidad and Tobago. The council is an elected advisory body comprising both law enforcement and civilian representatives, operating in partnership with the leadership of the police service. Its mandate covers the following: providing advisory support to the police; assisting in organising community enrichment programmes; promoting culturally sensitive and community-specific engagements; supporting crime prevention and law enforcement efforts; co-ordinating community groups and liaising with police leadership.

Communities falling under the umbrella of the CPSCC include Couva, Lisas Gardens, California, Dow Village, Claxton Bay, Esperanza, Milton, Balmain, Preysal, Carolina, McBean, Calcutta, Perseverance, Exchange, Union Village and Waterloo.

With regard to the football tournament, Khan and Clarke expressed heartfelt thanks to the council’s events committee, volunteers, sponsors, coaches, parents and residents who made the event a resounding success.

Golden Tigers Football Academy, based in Dow Village, California, and expertly coached by Edna St. Louis, emerged as champions in both Under-17 and Under-13 divisions. Following are the major results of the tournament:

Under-17 Division

Champions - Golden Tigers FC (Dow Village, California)

Runners Up - Golden Boys Football Academy (Clayton Bay)

Third Place - Serenity Strikers (Couva North/Roystonia)

Most Valuable Player - Kern Pollard (Golden Tigers FC)

Most Goals- Christopher George (Serenity Strikers)

Best Goalkeeper- Keston Henry (Golden Boys Football Academy)

Under-13 Division

Champions- Golden Tigers FC

Runners Up. - Checkeys Football Academy B (Lisas Gardens)

Third Place - Flamingo Sporting Academy (Lisas Gardens)

Most Valuable Player - Elijah Austin (Golden Tigers FC)

Most Goals - Elijah Austin

Best Goalkeeper- Kailon Sylvester (Checkys Football Academy B)