24/7 service at St Joseph Health Centre

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, right, and NCRHA chairman Dr Tim Gopeesingh. -

THE North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has announced 24/7 access to general practice services at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre. In a media release on December 3, the NCRHA said the new hours of operation took effect from December 1 and the change is expected to significantly reduce the burden to provide healthcare at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC).

It said, "This major expansion ensures that individuals and families can receive timely medical attention, outside of traditional business hours of operation. The extended hours will provide significant benefits to the NCRHA catchment area and to the wider national community, particularly parents and relatives balancing work, school, and family responsibilities that are unable to visit facilities during the previously stipulated hours.

"With this new schedule, members of the public can now access care at any hour. Patients can expect improved convenience, reduced delays, and shorter waiting times as the NCRHA strengthens and expands its capacity to provide premium community health services."

It said this development will have positive implications systemically, as it will help reduce the burden on the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) at Mt Hope by diverting non-critical cases to St Joseph for immediate attention.

"Increased use of the 24-hour service for general practice needs will improve patient throughput at the EWMSC, enabling the AED to deliver more focused care to urgent, critical and life-threatening emergency cases."

It said under the direction and leadership of Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe, the newly instated NCRHA chairman Dr Tim Gopeesingh, alongside the Board of Directors, CEO, and executive management of the NCRHA, it has placed service expansion, improved access, and patient-centred care at the forefront of its mandate.

“By extending our hours, we aim to make high-quality healthcare more accessible and available to every member of the public. This 24/7 service reflects our commitment to strengthening primary care, easing the burden on the EWMSC Accident & Emergency Department, and ensuring that our citizens can always receive the right care at the right time,” Gopeesingh said.

The St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre will continue to offer walk-in general practice services for a wide range of medical conditions as part of the NCRHA’s broader effort to modernise and expand primary healthcare across the region.