Yes, UNC delivering safety, stability

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As a citizen who lived through the chaos, neglect and empty posturing of the former PNM administration, I can say without hesitation that I feel safer and far more secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and our people-focused UNC government. The contrast is night and day.

For an entire decade, the PNM treated national security like a public-relations accessory – loud talk at press conferences, blame shifting and excuses layered over chronic mismanagement. Crime spiralled while citizens begged for action.

Instead of strategy, we got slogans. Instead of investment, we got delay. Instead of leadership, we got denial. The result was a country stripped of confidence and a population left to fend for itself.

What we are seeing today is the complete opposite. The UNC government has replaced guesswork with intelligence-driven operations, broken systems with co-ordinated enforcement, and political showmanship with hard, measurable action.

Security agencies are finally receiving the tools, technology, and oversight they were deprived of for years. Communities that endured abandonment under the PNM are now receiving tangible support and targeted interventions.

Persad-Bissessar has brought discipline, resolve, and humanity back to governance. She has reintroduced accountability to a sector that the PNM allowed to drift into free fall. Her leadership is steady, proactive, and rooted in the simple principle that people deserve safety, not excuses.

The UNC government is repairing what the PNM systematically broke. It is restoring confidence where the PNM sowed fear. It is delivering solutions where the PNM delivered press releases. Citizens can feel the difference because the difference is real.

This country is finally back on a path of stability, strength and competent leadership.

DAVID BECKLES

Arima