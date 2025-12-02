Windies grab nine wickets on Day one of 1st N/Zealand Test

New Zealand's New Zealand's Will Young avoids a high delivery during the first Test against West Indies, in Christchurch, New Zealand, on December 2, 2025. (via AP) -

A rain-hit first day at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch saw the West Indies claiming nine wickets to start the first Test on December 2 as the hosts New Zealand closed at 231 for nine at stumps.

With overcast conditions at the toss, West Indies skipper Roston Chase opted to bowl first and West Indies had the dream start as opening batsman Devon Conway (duck) was caught at second slip off veteran pacer Kemar Roach (two for 47) in the very first over of the day.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (24) and Kane Williamson (52) then got stuck in and frustrated the Windies with a 93-run partnership for the second wicket. In the 19th over, with his score on 33, Williamson was clean-bowled by Windies debutant Ojay Shields, only to be bailed out as the Jamaican fast bowler was called for a no-ball.

Just after getting to fifty, Williamson's stay at the crease ended when Greaves' medium pace had him edging to Alick Athanaze in the slip cordon. Greaves, who ended the day with figures of two for 35, then had the left-handed Latham caught-behind by Tevin Imlach shortly after as New Zealand slid to 95 for three.

Rachin Ravindra (three), Will Young (14), and wicket-keeper/batsman Tom Blundell (29) were then dismissed in quick succession as New Zealand slipped to 148 for six, with Shields getting his first Test wicket when he bowled Blundell through the gate. This time, critically, Shields didn't overstep.

Michael Bracewell (47) and Nathan Smith (23) then had a mini recovery with a 52-run stand for the seventh wicket before the latter flicked an off-spinner from Chase (one for 13) to John Campbell, who took a sharp catch at short mid-wicket. New Zealand were on 200 for seven at that stage and moved to 215 for eight when Shields returned to get a second wicket as he had Bracewell caught on the on-side trying to take on a bouncer.

In what turned out to be the last over of the day, Roach also used the short-ball ploy to good effect when he had Matt Henry (eight) pulling to Jayden Seales at square leg. Last-man Jacob Duffy was then struck on the helmet by a Roach bumper with the second ball he faced, with the umpires subsequently bringing an end to play for bad light.

Shields currently leads the West Indies attack with figures of two for 34, with Seales (one for 44) and Johann Layne (one for 47) also among the wickets. The second day's play is scheduled to commence from 5.35 pm (TT time) on December 2.

Summarised Scores:

NEW ZEALAND: 231/9 (Kane Williamson 52, Michael Bracewell 47, Tom Blundell 29, Tom Latham 24; Ojay Shields 2/34, Justin Greaves 2/35) vs WEST INDIES.