Tobago students told: Make maximum use of laptops

EXCITED ZORISHA: THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett, centre, and Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, left, are briefed by AI consultant at the ministry Raj Ramdass, on the AI component of laptops for students at a distribution ceremony on December 1 at Mason Hall Secondary. PHOTO BY ALVA VIARRUEL - ALVA VIARRUEL

The distribution of laptops for form one students have begun at three of Tobago’s secondary schools.

The distribution which began on December 1 at Mason Hall Secondary, Roxborough Secondary and Harmon’s School of Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) is part of the Ministry of Education's laptop programme – Learning Without Limits - A Laptop for Every Child.

Speaking during the distribution at Mason Hall Secondary School, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath assured that by week's end, all of the island’s first formers will have their digital learning device, all of which he said will come with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Dowlath said the programme was officially launched in Penal a week ago, where close to 200 devices were distributed to Trinidad students. He noted there are sufficient laptops available for all first formers in Tobago.

“This initiative we bring to these students is a vision championed by...Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar over a decade ago in 2010. I want to say many of you would remember, those of you who got laptops during that time, it may have been one of the first initiatives in the Caribbean to bring our education system into the digital age.”

He said over the past few months, teams from the ministries of education, public utilities, and public administration and AI, as well as others, were working on plans to ensure the 18,000 laptops are delivered to students. He described the Tobago distribution as a significant step.

To the students, he said the laptops were now theirs, noting there were very strict rules regarding maintenance and safeguarding.

“It’s not just a device. These laptops would give every single student an equal opportunity for learning, open doors to the future for you. So I want to say, especially the parents and guardians, thank you for your role in supporting your children but your guidance is necessary now to ensure maximum use is made of our learning devices.”

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett said possibility is being placed in the hands of students.

“Possibility for discovery, for curiosity, for ambition, for learning that reaches beyond the walls of the classroom. These laptops open a wider world to you, one that you, our children, must be prepared to navigate and one that we are obligated to equip you for.”

Newsday understands the ministry has ordered 18,000 laptops, with accessories, which will cost approximately $135 million – $7,500 per device with accessories.

During the ceremony, the AI component on the device was demonstrated to those in attendance. Officials from the ministry operated the AI function highlighting that it operates under strict protocols and there is no possibility of it being able to be used for anything outside of its core functions of teaching Mathematics and English Language.

Tobago MPs Joel Sampson (West) and David Thomas (East) were present during the ceremony.