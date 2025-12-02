Siparia man beaten, robbed in home invasion

- File photo

A Siparia man was beaten and robbed by four attackers during a home invasion on December 1.

The 44-year-old Fyzabad Branch Road man told police he was sitting in his living room around 9 pm when four men dressed in dark clothing barged through his front door and announced a robbery. Seeing two men armed with guns, the man said he attempted to flee, but was stopped and beaten. The men ransacked his home, taking $5,000 and escaping in his yellow B14.

Emergency medical responders took him to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. PC Rampersad is continuing enquiries.