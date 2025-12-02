PSA president claims back pay for public servants by December 23

PSA president Felisha Thomas -

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for members of the Public Services Association (PSA), as a circular from the PSA president announced that members will get their back pay on or before December 23.

The circular, signed by Thomas, confirmed the conditions agreed to by the PSA and the Chief Personnel Officer, including the date at which back pay will be made.

The conditions include a ten per cent wage increase, consolidation of COLA for two periods, 2014-2016 and 2017-2019, as well as back pay before the holidays.

The circular said the new salaries will be paid in January 2026. Allowances will take effect from January 1, 2014.

“Your sacrifice has not been in vain,” said Thomas. “Today, we are proud to announce that your resilience has delivered meaningful results and this latest development is a testament to the power of unity and solidarity.”

The PSA and the CPO formally signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) which listed the conditions of the agreement on December 2. The circular said the agreement will affect all officers in the civil service

“This MoA marks a significant step forward for all public officers even as parties continue discussions on other terms and conditions of employment. It represents not only financial relief but also recognition of your hard work, dedication and commission to serving TT.”

During the UNC’s election campaign, current Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar promised a ten per cent wage hike to PSA workers, after the PSA rejected a four per cent offer by the previous administration.

Organisations that accepted the four per cent increase included prison officers, police officers, estate police officers and airport security officers.

The TT Unified Teachers Association, representing teachers, accepted a five per cent wage increase.

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo announced that he had given instructions to the CPO to move forward with the wage offer in the October 13 budget.