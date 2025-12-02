PNM's Keigon Denoon jumps ship, named TPP canddiate

TPP political leader Farley Augustine, right, welcomes former PNM member Keigon Denoon to the party at a rally on December 1 in Scarborough. - ALVA VIARRUEL

Former chairman of the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Tobago West constituency Keigon Denoon has been unveiled as the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant.

Denoon, a Buccoo native, who serves as the Youth Energised for Success (YES) programme coordinator under the THA Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Denoon was introduced by TPP’s political leader Farley Augustine during the party’s presentation of candidates at the Calypso Rose Boulevard of the Milford Road Esplanade in Scarborough on December 1.

He declared: “This party, this political party prides itself in always being a coalition of the competent and the willing. We have in our party people who are TOP, people who are NAR/ DAC, people who are Tobago Forwards, people who are UNC, people who are PNM, and we are all Tobagonians fighting for a better Tobago and fighting to ensure that we build the greatest little island on the planet. And so, our final candidate is a gentleman who some hours ago was the chairman of PNM Tobago West and a few hours later, he decided that enough is enough.”

PNM’s Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis had announced Denoon's departure from the party approximately an hour before via Facebook.

Dennis said, “I respect his choice, thank him for his service, and wish him well.

​“I urge all PNM members and supporters to respond with grace and keep their eyes on the real goal, restoring stability, opportunity, and decency to Tobago. Let us remain focused and stay the course.”

The TPP also revealed Ian Pollard will return to defend his Mason Hall/Moriah seat. The other 13 candidates were named by Augustine on November 24.

TPP slate of candidates:

Farley Augustine (Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside)

Darren Henry (Bethel/New Grange)

Dr Faith Brebnor (Belle Garden/Glamorgan)

Zorisha Hackett (Bethesda/Les Coteaux)

Megan Morrison (Mt St George/Goodwood)

Trevor James (Scarborough/Mt Grace)

Wane “Wasp” Clarke (Lambeau/Lowlands) Niketa Percy (Bon Accord/Crown Point)

Nigel Taitt (Signal Hill/Patience Hill)

Nathisha Charles-Pantin (Bagatelle/Bacolet)

Kern Alexis (Plymouth/Black Rock)

Orlando Kerr (Roxborough/Argyle)

Ricky Joefield (Darrel Spring/Whim)

Keigon Denoon (Buccoo/Mt Pleasant)