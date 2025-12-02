PNM's Keigon Denoon anchors in TPP for Jan 12 THA elections

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine greets TPP supporters at a party rally in Scarborough on December 1. - ALVA VIARRUEL

NOT ONLY chief secretary Farley Augustine announce January 12 as the date for the THA elections, on Monday evening, but he also warmly welcomed former chairman of the PNM Tobago West constituency Keigon Denoon into the fold of the ruling Tobago People's Party (TPP).

Not only that, Denoon was announced as the TPP's THA election candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant where his opponent is PNM Tobago political leader and former chief secretary Ancil Dennis.

Denoon, a Buccoo native, who serves as the Youth Energised for Success (YES) programme co-ordinator under the Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport.

He was introduced by Augustine as the TPP's final candidate during the party’s presentation of candidates at the Calypso Rose Boulevard of the Milford Road Esplanade in Scarborough on December 1.

Augustine declared: “This political party prides itself in always being a coalition of the competent and the willing. We have in our party people who are TOP, people who are NAR/DAC, people who are Tobago Forwards, people who are UNC, people who are PNM, and we are all Tobagonians fighting for a better Tobago and fighting to ensure we build the greatest little island on the planet.

"And so, our final candidate is a gentleman who some hours ago was the chairman of PNM Tobago West and a few hours later, he decided that enough is enough.” Denoon then mounted the stage to be warmly hugged by Augustine.

Contacted for comment, PNM Tobago Council chairman Learie Paul said on December 2, that he was not surprised.

“From where I sit, you will be disappointed but not surprised or anything – I believe in integrity.”

Paul added: “But then again, he is free to move on and I would like to thank him for his service and I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Denoon will do battle against the PNM’s political leader Ancil Dennis for the electoral district which was previously held by Sonny Craig. Paul claimed Denoon’s candidacy with the TPP is no challenge for the PNM.

“It means we have to work harder in this electoral district. In politics there are no guarantees and elections are won on election day...so we are going to do what we need to do to win that seat.”

He said as chairman of Tobago West, Denoon would have been at all previous planning meetings for discussions and was well aware of the party’s plans going into this election. He noted that previously, it was rumoured that Denoon was seeking candidacy in another political party and had been questioned on it by the PNM Tobago Council.

“Last week we heard some rumours and then he indicated this was not the case and I took him as a man of his word. Then of course, I was proven wrong.”

PNM Tobago political leader Dennis also weighed-in on Denoon's defection.

“I respect his democratic right to choose whichever political party he wishes to associate himself with and whichever time he chooses to do that – even if it’s PNM tonight and TPP the same night, that’s fine! That’s his democratic right and we respect that.

"I wish to thank him for his previous contributions to the party and I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Efforts to contact Denoon for comment proved futile as all calls to his mobile went unanswered.

BUCCOO LIKES KEIGON

When Newsday visited Buccoo, several villagers spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One man said: “Denoon is a very good candidate regardless of which party he chooses, he would represent well. He has my support.”

While another man said: “Keigon is one ah dem fellas that would get my support regardless of which party he’s running with.”

A woman sitting nearby said: “PNM has kept that lad back so much eh, his potential continues to go unnoticed. I think he would do well when selected.”

While another said: “I am indeed satisfied, he is the right man for the job.”

The TPP also revealed that Ian Pollard will return to defend his Mason Hall/Moriah seat. The other 13 candidates were named by Augustine on November 24.

TPP slate:

Farley Augustine – Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside

Darren Henry – Bethel/New Grange

Dr Faith Brebnor – Belle Garden/Glamorgan

Zorisha Hackett – Bethesda/Les Coteaux

Megan Morrison – Mt St George/Goodwood

Trevor James – Scarborough/Mt Grace

Wane “Wasp” Clarke – Lambeau/Lowlands

Niketa Percy – Bon Accord/Crown Point

Nigel Taitt – Signal Hill/Patience Hill

Nathisha Charles-Pantin – Bagatelle/Bacolet

Kern Alexis – Plymouth/Black Rock

Orlando Kerr – Roxborough/Argyle

Ricky Joefield – Darrel Spring/Whim

Keigon Denoon – Buccoo/Mt Pleasant.

Speaking to supporters during his address on December 1, Augustine said: "On January 12, 2026, we shall have the THA elections. I have so advised the prime minister and together we will advise the President, and the President is expected to issue the election writ on or about December 5. And so we are going to the polls on January 12, 2026."

Noting that he was prepared to win all 15 seats, Augustine warned supporters present that in this election, big crowds won't guarantee victory.

“Votes win election. We will walk from house to house. We will knock on every door. We will talk to every Tobagonian, and we will bring the votes out in large numbers on January the 12, 2026."