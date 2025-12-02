Paediatrician on safe toy choices this Christmas

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Christmas is a season of gift-giving and while it often brings shopping, excitement and holiday bustle, it should also come with the responsibility of choosing gifts that are safe. December is recognised internationally as Safe Toys and Gifts Month, a reminder that not every toy on the shelf is suitable for every child.

Paediatrician Dr Tricia Jailal, has spent 13 years caring for children and educating parents on how to protect them from preventable injuries. She earned her medical degree from The UWI and subsequently did her paediatric subspecialty through the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in London. After working at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for seven years, she left public practice to focus on private practice, co-founding ABC Paediatrics with offices in St Augustine and Lange Park, Chaguanas.

For Jailal this month of recognition is not just timely – it is essential. “Safe Toys and Gifts Month is so important because it educates parents and any gift-giver, on how to select a gift that is appropriate for a child’s age and development, which can ultimately protect children from preventable injuries.

“December being peak gift-giving time is the perfect month to raise awareness to ensure kids are safe and happy during the holiday season.”

According to Jailal, during the holiday season, toy-related injuries are more common. “Ingestion of small toy parts occurs quite frequently along with choking” she said. “Falls and physical injuries from ride-on toys as well.”

Things to consider when choosing toys

So what should parents consider when selecting toys? Jailal recommends the following:

- Is it appropriate for the age of the child? “The manufacturer age label is a guide as it is based on safety and developmental abilities expected at that age” explained Jailal. “Younger children explore with their mouths so for infants, toddlers and some preschoolers this is especially important to avoid choking.”

- Is it safe? “For the younger children, be mindful of small parts, sharp edges, long strings, small magnets. For the older children, toys with wheels such as bicycles, scooters, skateboards and hoverboards must be used with safety gear.”

- Can it assist in their development? “Children learn at all ages and toys can be quite helpful in developing their motor skills, language, coordination, imagination, problem-solving skills, teamwork, logic and creativity.”

- Is it durable? “Choose well-constructed toys that can withstand kids naturally trying to destroy it.”

- Will the child like this toy? “Children learn best when they’re engaged so pick a toy that suits their personality and can reflect what they’re currently curious about.”

She stressed that the most dangerous object that can be overlooked in a toy is the button battery. Jailal stressed, “This can cause severe internal burns within hours if swallowed.”

Another medical emergency described by the paediatrician is the swallowing two magnets as these can attract through intestinal walls.

Hazards to consider when choosing toys

Plush toys with loose filling such as foam stuffing or pellets – when torn and pose a choking hazard.

Toys with hidden heat sources such as USB charged toys or remote control cars with powerful batteries - can cause burns

Very loud toys such as guns can potentially cause hearing damage. “If it’s too loud for you, it’s definitely too loud for them.”

Sharp edges in plastic toys that can crack and wooden toys with splintering edges can lead to cuts

Toys or art supplies with toxic material and strong chemical scents can be poisonous

Projectile toys such as nerf guns or slingshots – can lead to eye injuries.

Toys expandable in water such as Orbeez. “If swallowed it can expand inside the body causing potential blockages or other serious health issues”

So how can parents determine whether a toy has parts that may pose choking, strangulation, or ingestion hazards? Posed with this question, Jailal advised, “The two most important questions to ask yourself – does my child put everything in their mouth? Can it block their airway? If the answers to these are yes, then this toy may pose a risk.”

A quick test the paediatrician recommends is the ‘Toilet paper roll test.’ She explained, “If a toy, or any detachable part, can fit into the toilet paper roll, it can fit in their mouth and may lead to choking.”

Cheaper isn’t always better

Bargains are aplenty during Christmas time and shoppers may sometimes turn to inexpensive vendors or unregulated markets – but the risks can be serious. “Unregulated toys mean that these toys have not been tested, inspected or certified” said Jailal. “There is simply no guarantee that it is safe. This therefore makes it cheaper. Are the savings worth the health and safety risk?” she asked.

Jailal advised parents to always look for a toy safety certification to ensure it meets safety standards, indicated by a specific mark such as the Children’s Product Certificate (CPC) or American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM F963) in the US or CE marking in Europe. Different countries have their own certification.

When selecting toys, certain materials should be avoided. “Phthalate, BPA, lead, formaldehyde, heavy metals – always look for toys that are free of these or certified toys as health checks for these materials would have already been done.

“Toxic foam materials, brittle plastics, uncoated metals, toys with unknown filling, scented toys and latex should also be avoided.”

Supervision

But even the safest toy can become dangerous if misused. Jailal emphasised the importance of present, attentive supervision: “During playtime, parents should always stay within ‘eyes and ears’ distance… Stay close enough and attentive enough to see and hear what’s happening so that you can react quickly if needed. Limit your distractions while supervising them.”

She urged parents to also watch for unsafe improvisations. “While we encourage imaginative play, parents should always be on the lookout for toys being used in a dangerous way as this can lead to injury. Acts like jumping on a toy not meant to bear weight or using ride-on toys near stairs and putting toys in their mouth can all lead to injuries.

She added that while it is also very common for children to have disagreements when playing or be playfully rough, parents should monitor play time. “Sometimes rough play can lead to injury to themselves or others such as throwing hard toys at people or fighting over toys aggressively,” she pointed out. “They should also avoid children playing close to roads, driveways or moving vehicles.”

But what if your child receives a present from someone else that is not age-appropriate? What should you do? According to the paediatrician, if a well-meaning relative gives a toy meant for older children, take a calm, practical approach.

“You can put the toy away until your child reaches the appropriate age,” she said. Sometimes you may be able to make slight adjustments to the gift to make it safer such as removing small or detachable parts of the toy.”

This can also be a teaching moment for your child, she suggested. “You can explain to them in simple terms to help them understand why they cannot use it now.”

Safe cleaning, safe play spaces

Cleaning and sanitising toys are also important. Jailal recommends:

Boiling hard plastics and silicone toys for three to five minutes.

Disinfecting soft plastic, non-mouthed toys by soaking in one tablespoon of bleach mixed into one gallon of water for two minutes.

Machine-washing plush toys.

Sanitising wooden toys with vinegar solution (one part vinegar to four parts water).

Using disinfecting wipes for electronics.

She advised against using full-strength bleach, ammonia, alcohol and scented cleaners adding that safe play spaces should be clutter-free, childproofed and within sight of an adult.

Choosing toys for children with special needs

For children with special needs or developmental differences, Jailal said that parents need to be extra thoughtful because they may explore toys differently and have sensitivities or aversions to certain types of toys.

“Parents will need to consider their child’s developmental age, abilities and sensory sensitivities when choosing a toy and not their chronological age” she stated. “Closer supervision is also extremely important to avoid injury.”

Her top picks for healthy development

For infants: Focus on sensory stimulation, motor skill development and early visual/auditory-language exposure. “The tummy time play mat with dangling toys is definitely my favourite as tummy time is the first step in their motor development which will help build their neck, shoulder, back and arm muscles which eventually lead to rolling, crawling and walking” said Jailal. “The soft fabric cloth book with various textures is also wonderful as this helps early language exposure along with sensory exploration.”

For toddlers: “At this stage they are moving, exploring, developing coordination and learning lots of new words” explained Jailal. “Shapes sorters, ring stackers, wooden peg puzzles are all great for hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills and early cognitive skills. Interactive story books are also wonderful for helping toddlers associate objects with names and its sound to aid in their language development.”

For preschoolers: Jailal said this age group can benefit from toys that encourage creativity, imagination, problem solving and social play. She suggests board games which can assist in developing social skills (taking turns, sharing, following rules), strategic thinking, patience and cooperation as well as making wonderful memories for the entire family. “Art and craft sets, building blocks and pretend play dolls/action figures are great at developing their creativity, imagination and fine motor control.”

As both a paediatrician and a mother, Jailal encourages families to choose gifts that bring joy and protect children. “I know how much joy toys can bring to children, but also how important it is to pair that joy with safety” Jailal stated. “Safe Toys and Gifts Month is the perfect time to make thoughtful choices about the toys we bring into our homes and give to others. Give joy, not risk, but also, think beyond toys, choose gifts that encourage the growth and development of our children.”