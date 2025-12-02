Padarath: Ag CEO's departure not affecting WASA

WASA's former Acting CEO Jeevan Joseph. -

The departure of former WASA acting CEO Jeevan Joseph has not affected plans for WASA, says Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath.

Responding to questions from Newsday, Padarath said while the ministry respects Joseph’s decision to step down from the role, WASA was “far advanced” with several short-term and medium-term projects.

“We have a very strong, competent team at WASA, headed by chairman, Mr Roshan Babwah. Therefore our operations and management have continued without any hiccups,” Padarath said.

He said the board is providing strategic direction for the future of WASA and execution of these plans have been ongoing seamlessly.

“From the ministry, we have revamped our monitoring and evaluation division to ensure greater oversight of projects,” Padarath added. “The ministry is taking a greater interest in the actual operations of the company compared to our predecessors.”

Padarath said acting director of corporate services Dain Maharaj will act as CEO until the process of selecting a new substantive CEO is completed.

News of Joseph’s departure began circulating over the weekend with a media report saying he was “sent on leave” without a clear reason.

However, Joseph later clarified that he tendered his resignation between November 28-29, citing “personal reasons.”

Maharaj took up the role five months ago, in June, replacing Keithroy Halliday, who was fired along with nine other senior executives, weeks after the UNC assumed office on May 28.

At the time of his appointment, WASA had said that Joseph held pivotal roles at the utility, including manager of technical services for waste water systems, where he spearheaded the development of standard operating procedures, asset management strategies and cutting-edge technological advancements to enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.