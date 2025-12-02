Other benefits of US/TT alliance

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Recently I wrote on the removal of tariffs on fertiliser et al as a marker of the benefits to be derived from the current US/TT alliance. Here are some others:

1. On breaking news in the US media, President Donald Trump would have singled out TT as a significant coalition partner in the war against narco-trafficking en route from Venezuela, going further to outline the historical US involvement in the development of this country’s oil and gas reserves through its investors like Shell, etc. Does this not set the stage for continuing US involvement in such development for the future?

2. With the PM's highly visible, internationally, meeting with the chairman of the joint chief of staff, Dan Caine, would not such collaboration with such a high-ranking US official place TT at the forefront of US concerns, especially along the lines of security, inter alia?

3. Is it not to the advantage of TT that in our alliance with the US so many other Latin American countries, according to the latest reports, following TT’s lead, are now supporting the US in this counter narco-trafficking venture. Does this not give TT premium position in terms of US policy towards it?

It is distressing, however, to see the PM of this country, despite the above, having to “bob and weave” to try to defend her alliance with the US, the greatest power in the world, military and otherwise, one activist describing this country as a “lackey,” pouring scorn on the visit of Caine, a US politician of the highest rank, with the ideologues and other anti-Trump activists joining the fray.

But truth be told, is this not essentially a military alliance and should not one expect all that go with such an alliance, like the berthing of a warship in Trinidad, the presence of US personnel and aircraft in Tobago, and the installation of military equipment such as radar, inter alia? If only the naysayers can be a little more open-minded and see how strategic TT’s alliance with the US is.

But I leave that to the critical judgement of the reader.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

via e-mail