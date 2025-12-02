Nurses association: Wage negotiations must resume amid Couva hospital reopening

A construction crew works on the refurbishment of the Couva Children's Hospital on November 28. - Photo by Innis Francis

The TT Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) hopes the government will move to settle outstanding wage negotiations, as they slammed the move to begin adult surgeries at the Couva Children's Hospital on November 28.

The association has previously condemned the government's move to fully operationalise the facility, citing staff and resource constraints, but with the first phase of the full opening beginning last week, TTRNA president Idi Stuart said it was clear there was money in the coffers, and it was time nurses got their fair share, as negotiations have been outstanding since 2013.

"We want to acknowledge that it appears the government has significant funds by the actions that they are demonstrating in terms of the rebranding and reopening, for the third time, the Couva Hospital. So we acknowledge that, and we look forward for negotiations to begin for nursing and ministry personnel in light of the surplus of funds that the government has."

Stuart said last week's commencement had not been smooth based on reports from his membership and other healthcare workers who expressed their concerns.

For one, he said specialised surgical nursing personnel were being moved from the Point Fortin Hospital (which he believes is underutilised) and San Fernando General Hospital to staff the new facility. He believes this reduces the effectiveness of the existing facilities to treat patients. Additionally, he said the limited staffing has now seen those reassigned to the facility having to work longer hours.

"What we have been hearing is that nurses have to continuously work without any break or any lunch on an ongoing basis to complete those surgeries because there is no other staff to take over from them. They have to go from early in the morning to late at night, working beyond their working hours to achieve these goals."

He alleged that consumables were being redirected from other facilities to outfit the hospital.

"It's a number of problems, as one would expect with a facility that there is really no direct budget for, and we are now grappling with within the fraternity. But we wish the government well in this plan."

A TTRNA Facebook post on December 1 urged nurses to ensure they claim their overtime hours. It also questioned which regional health authority manages the facility and advised nurses to ensure they get their reassignment instructions in writing. The hospital was vested under the North Central Regional Health Authority by the previous administration after it was commissioned in 2015 by the then Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People's Partnership shortly before losing the general election.

While in opposition, Persad-Bissessar criticised the government for failing to fully operationalise the facility and campaigned to victory in April on fulfilling this vision.

The facility was shared with the University of the West Indies and undertook ophthalmic surgeries.

In announcing the start of the same-day surgeries at the hospital, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe told Newsday, "The operationalisation of the Couva Children’s Hospital is fully aligned with the mandate of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC. The ministry remains committed to ensuring a smooth, well-coordinated transition as additional services continue to come on stream."

Newsday was unable to get a response to the TTRNA president's claims up to the time of publication.