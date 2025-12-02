Melissa Wittet’s quilled Christmas ornaments

Melissa Wittet

BAVINA SOOKDEO

It’s often said that ornaments are memories we hang on the tree – and for 33-year-old San Fernando artist Melissa Wittet, that is exactly what she hopes to give others. For the past eight years, she has been crafting delicate, handmade pieces that have become cherished keepsakes for families across Trinidad and Tobago.

Wittet’s love for handmade Christmas décor grew naturally from a lifelong interest in creativity. “I’ve always been artistic since I was a child,” she explained, recalling her early fascination in art at school and her constant desire to make things with her hands.

Her shift into Christmas ornaments began when a family member, who was hosting a Christmas market, encouraged her to try her hand at seasonal décor. Wittet started with burlap wreaths and decorative bottled centrepieces for the home before discovering paper quilling – the art of rolling, shaping and gluing together strips of paper to create decorative designs. Over time, she refined her own technique and design style, eventually focusing solely on her handmade quilled ornaments and keepsakes.

While she discovered quilling on the internet, what she does with it is entirely her own. “I came across the art of paper quilling online and then came up with my own unique method and designs to create the ornaments,” she explained. The technique is something she holds close, a craft refined through patience and experimentation. “I definitely prefer to keep my craft to myself and unique to me” she said. “I take pride in knowing I created and mastered this technique on my own… I’ve gone through a lot of trial and error to find what works for me” she pointed out.

Her work is inspired by the true meaning of Christmas. Wittet shared, “Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Christ, I love Christmas. My ornaments, specifically the angels and coming from a Christian background, I decided to incorporate the crosses as well.”

Many are in awe when looking at her handmade ornaments but beyond their beauty, Wittet hopes her pieces serve as personal treasures for those who buy them. “I like to hope that people can appreciate the creativity behind it and the detail,” she said. “But I also think they’re perfect little keepsakes… to give as gifts, for example, to remember loved ones who are not with us at this special time of year or even a special moment in life.”

Each ornament Wittet creates requires incredible precision and time, something she laughs about. “I am just always amazed at how much patience I have” she chuckled. “They really are very time-consuming and detailed but I’m always happy when people are excited to receive them and appreciate the time and effort it took to make.”

Asked how she comes up with new ideas for ornaments, and how she decides on the final design, Wittet related, “I look for inspiration in the things that I see and through trial and error, come up with my own way of doing a design, a way that they’re proportional and neat.”

Customers often request special pieces too, including larger angels and wall crosses that can be displayed all year. Although she doesn’t craft for every holiday, she noted, “I also do crosses at Easter as well.”

In addition to her ornament business, Wittet is a certified nail artist, makeup artist and lash technician – careers that also allow her creativity to flourish daily. As for what comes next, she said, “I’m not sure. I focus mainly on my full-time job as a nail technician where I get to be creative every day. But as long as there’s Christmas, there’ll be ornaments and keepsakes handmade by me… maybe even available in stores.”

Christmas markets and online platforms have been essential to Wittet’s growth thus far. While she sells primarily through Instagram at @littlemisscreative.mw, she also enjoys smaller, more intimate markets. “Some markets have far too many vendors,” she said. “I definitely prefer markets that are smaller… giving customers a chance to see all vendors rather than just a portion of them.”

She hasn’t yet collaborated with other artists, but she is a strong believer in supporting local artisans. “I am a huge supporter of local artists and I love to see how creative and talented people are, and I love being part of the community myself” she beamed.