Man found dead hours after shooting

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of 37-year-old Jamal "Tallo" Arthur who was found shot along Cordial Avenue, Cashew Gardens, on December 1.

Arthur’s body was found hours after he and two others were attacked on November 30, around 10 pm, by two masked men.

The attackers pushed one of the group out of the way and fired five shots in the direction of a 30-year-old man accompanying Arthur. The man was hit once in the neck and both attackers fled the scene into nearby bushes.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital and is warded in stable but critical condition.

The next morning a passerby found Arhtur's body near to where the shooting occured.