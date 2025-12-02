Man disqualified from driving for a year

- File photo

A 27-year-old man appeared was fined $2,000 and banned from holding or obtaining a driver's permit for a year by a Princes Town magistrate on December 1.

Andre Haggard of Mitchell Block in Indian Walk, pleaded guilty to driving without a permit and without an insurance certificate.

WPC Bridgemohan-De Leon of the Princes Town Municipal Police charged the gardener and is investigating the matter.

Haggard, who had never been issued a permit, appeared before Magistrate Taramatie Ramdass in the First Court. She fined him $1,000, failing which he would serve two months' hard labour in jail. She also fined him $1,000 for driving without an insurance certificate, with a default sentence of two months of hard labour.

Haggard was arrested during a joint anti-crime exercise, Operation Trident, carried out by regular and municipal police in the Moruga district on November 26.

The operation involved officers from the Southern Division, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Canine Unit, and the Princes Town Municipal Police Station.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon and Snr Supt Edwards of the SIU, Supt Jaikaran, Supt Bridglal, Supt Guzman of the Municipal Police, and ASPs Ramlogan, Ramsaran, and Chulhan, along with Insp Ragbir and Sgt Singh.

It was supervised by Sgt Othello and acting Cpl Hepburn, with officers from the Moruga Police Station.