Lawful campaign to dismantle Maduro regime

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The recent escalation of US naval operations against narcotics-trafficking vessels originating from Venezuela represents a significant, and legally justifiable, shift in hemispheric security policy.

While critics, including voices at the UN, decry these actions as violations of international law, a closer examination reveals they are a necessary and proportionate response to a state-sanctioned criminal enterprise that threatens the very fabric of regional stability.

The legal basis for these interdictions rests on the well-documented transformation of elements of the Venezuelan state under the Nicolás Maduro regime into a narco-state. The US Department of Justice has indicted Maduro and his inner circle for using “the Venezuelan state as a weapon” to traffic cocaine.

When a government abdicates its sovereign responsibility to combat narcotics and instead becomes a primary perpetrator, it cannot then shield its illicit activities behind the veil of sovereignty. The permissive and corrupt environment, detailed in annual US State Department reports, necessitates external intervention to protect the citizens of the hemisphere.

For TT, this is not an abstract legal debate but a matter of daily security. Our nation, situated along critical trafficking corridors, bears the direct consequences of this traffic through increased gang violence, corruption, and social instability.

The enhanced US naval presence, including the advanced capabilities of the USS Gerald R Ford strike group, serves as a critical force multiplier for our own law enforcement. By disrupting supply lines at their source, these operations reduce the burden on our Coast Guard and police, directly safeguarding our communities.

The argument that these measures constitute "extrajudicial killings" overlooks the nature of the targets. These are not civilian vessels engaged in innocent passage; they are dedicated maritime conveyances for illicit narcotics, operating as an arm of a criminal enterprise.

The inherent right of self-defence, recognised under Article 51 of the UN Charter, extends to confronting imminent, armed attacks. The relentless flow of cocaine, which fuels violence and addiction, constitutes a persistent and armed attack on the social and public health of nations, including the US and its Caribbean partners.

Ultimately, this campaign serves a dual, lawful purpose: it protects citizens and undermines the illicit financial networks that prop up an illegitimate regime. By directly targeting the trafficking revenues that enrich the Venezuelan military and security forces, the US is applying lawful pressure to create conditions for a democratic restoration.

While diplomatic solutions are always preferable, the cost of inaction is measured in lost lives and destabilised communities. This robust, targeted campaign is a legally defensible and morally necessary response to a clear and present danger.

KIRAN PANDAY

attorney