Laventille woman in court for murder

- File photo

A Laventille woman has appeared in court charged with the November 8 murder of Marcus Guy.

Jahqueen Bobb, 40, of Pashley Street, was charged when she appeared before Master Indira Chinebas, in the High Court, on December 1. The matter was adjourned to April 10, 2026.

Guy, 52, of Bethel, Tobago, was found lying on the southern side of the Priority Bus Route with apparent chop wounds about the body around 9.20 pm, on November 8. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment, where he died while undergoing emergency treatment that same day.

Bobb was arrested on November 28 by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Intelligence Unit.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Ramjag, acting Insp Seecharan, acting Insp Ramsumair, acting Insp Stanislaus and PC Felix, all of HBI Region One, with the assistance of various agencies.

Bobb was charged with the offence by PC Scantlebury, also of HBI Region One.