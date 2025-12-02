K2K twins Kathy and Karen Norman inducted into SJC POS Hall of Excellence

Kathy and Karen Norman, the twins responsible for the popular medium band K2K Alliance and Partners, were inducted into St Joseph Convent’s Hall of Excellence on November 18.

The biennial event took place at St Joseph’s Covent chapel, 57 Pembroke Street, Port of Spain.

It is a project of the school’s past pupils’ association and was established in 2001.

It is also held under the patronage of Archbishop Jason Gordon. Archbishop Gordon delivered the opening prayer while the school’s current principal and first VP of the past pupil’s association Maritza Ramphal gave the opening remarks and welcome.

Past Pupil’s Association president Effuah Alleyne gave the vote of thanks.

Meta’s (Facebook) VP of accessibility and engagement Maxine Williams, Arrive Alive’s president Sharon Inglefield and SJC’s past principal Anna Pounder were among the 11 other inductees.

The pen portraits on the Norman twins said they excelled academically, each taking ten subjects at CXC (now CSEC) including art.

“Both their CSEC-level art submissions’, Karen’s The Cycle of Life and Kathy’s Life in its complexity, won awards that year.”

The twins interviewed mas designers Peter Minshall and Wayne Berkeley for their school-based assessments (SBAs) which “fuelled their desire to channel their creative genius into costume design, the portrait said.

It said throughout their school career they contributed their artistic talents to class and school projects.

It added that at A’levels, Karen was recognised as the most outstanding art student in the Caribbean and that both of their portfolios were so exceptional that Cambridge kept them as references for future students.