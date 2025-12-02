IDA names 10 candidates for THA elections

IDA political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) has named ten candi​dates for the upcoming 2026 THA elections.

In a media release on December 2, one day after the January 12 election date was announced, the party said this election is about liberation and "pressing the reset on how Tobago is governed."

The IDA said it is positioning itself as the leader in conversations surrounding governance, economic resilience, tourism diversification, youth empowerment, public service reform, and infrastructure renewal.

IDA candidates:

Bagatelle/Bacolet: Ben Yisrael, a Businessman/Port Longshore Worker.

Belle Garden/Glamorgan: Tevin Duke, a Farmer.

Bethel/New Grange: Terrence David, a Massage Therapist.

Bethesda/Les Coteaux: Cecil Noel, a Tradesman.

Bon Accord/Crown Point: Philbert Williams, a Tradesman.

Buccoo/Mt Pleasant: Stacy Herbert, an Entrepreneur.

Darryl Spring/Whim: Elon Berkley, a Paramedic.

Parlatuvier/L'Anse Fourmi/Speyside: Linda Daniel, an Entrepreneur.

Scarborough/Mt Grace: Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, MD, a Medical Doctor.

Signal Hill/Patience Hill: Mauricia Douglas, a Geriatric Nursing Assistant.