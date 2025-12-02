IATA: Safety crucial to airlines' return to Venezuela

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said safety is its priority and airlines must retain the freedom to assess whatever risks may be involved, amid escalating tensions between US and Venezuela.

The statement was made on December 1, two days after US president Donald Trump declared Venezuelan airspace closed.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Venezuela has condemned Trump for his statement, saying it shows further "illegal and unjustified aggression" by the US.

IATA said "safety is and will always be the number one priority in aviation. Hence, airlines must retain the freedom to individually assess risks, including airspace closures, safeguarding the safety of passengers and crew.

"This is even more important in scenarios where specific alerts and concerns from stakeholders have been raised. In such cases, airlines will comply with all regulatory frameworks when needing to suspend or cancel flights."

Concerning the US-Venezuela tensions, IATA said airlines have expressed willingness to restore services to Venezuela as soon as conditions allow to do this safely and efficiently.

"IATA therefore urges governments and stakeholders to respect airlines' responsibility to make safety-driven decisions, reinforcing the principle that while the skies must remain open, safety and legal compliance must always come first."