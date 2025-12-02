How AI is shaping strategic engagement

Mexican Ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales Meléndez - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As tensions between the US and Venezuela continue to influence security, energy, and migration dynamics across the hemisphere, Caribbean states must navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

For TT, maintaining balanced relations and safeguarding economic and political interests have never been more critical. Diplomacy today demands both agility and strategic foresight, and artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a vital tool to meet these challenges.

During my internships at the embassies of Mexico and Panama, I witnessed first-hand the evolving role of diplomacy in shaping regional stability and economic co-operation.

Mexico, under the leadership of ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales Meléndez, has consistently strengthened ties with Caribbean nations through development initiatives, trade facilitation, and cultural diplomacy.

These efforts reflect Mexico’s broader vision of regional partnership, offering TT opportunities for economic diversification, knowledge exchange, and integration into hemispheric value chains.

Panama, guided by ambassador Diomedes Carles, complements this regional engagement. Its strategic role as a logistics and aviation hub, exemplified by Copa Airlines’ expanding operations in TT, enhances connectivity across the Americas.

This infrastructure allows Caribbean states to participate more actively in regional discussions on security, migration, climate adaptation, and digital innovation.

In this geopolitical context, AI is becoming indispensable. AI enables the analysis of cross-border energy flows, early identification of economic disruptions, and monitoring of migration pressures arising from regional instability. As US-Venezuela tensions create uncertainty in trade and security, AI-driven intelligence equips diplomats with actionable insights for rapid, informed decision-making.

Economic diplomacy is also being transformed. AI-powered market analytics, supply-chain monitoring, and investment-trend forecasting allow small economies to identify sectors in which they can compete effectively.

As Mexico pursues nearshoring and regional integration, TT can leverage analytical capacity to attract investment, foster trade, and participate in emerging manufacturing and services networks.

Furthermore, AI enhances consular services and public diplomacy. Faster visa processing, automated document verification, and data-driven engagement with diasporas strengthen the capabilities of embassies with limited staff. In periods of geopolitical tension, such tools help protect citizens and maintain regional stability.

While technology augments decision-making, diplomacy remains inherently human, requiring judgement, negotiation skills, and cultural understanding. Yet the Caribbean’s next generation of diplomats and international business leaders must be prepared to operate at the intersection of geopolitics, economics, and technology.

By harnessing AI, TT can deepen engagement with strategic partners like Mexico and Panama, navigating regional volatility with both prudence and vision.

Geopolitics and technology are redefining the Caribbean’s diplomatic playbook. Those who combine analytical rigour with cultural intelligence will shape the region’s influence in a world where strategic foresight is no longer optional but essential.

ZIA ALI

via e-mail