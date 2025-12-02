Health ministry to expand efforts to combat HIV

Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe -

The Ministry of Health has vowed to expand its efforts to help reduce the spread of HIV in TT.

In a media release to mark World Aids Day 2025 on December 1, the ministry said in 2026, it will focus on expanding community-based testing, increasing access to self-testing, ensuring prompt initiation of treatment, strengthening retention in care, and launching a robust national anti-stigma campaign. Targeted interventions for vulnerable groups, expanded psychosocial and mental health support for people living with HIV, and strengthened collaboration with civil society will remain central to the national response, it added.

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe recently told Newsday recently his ministry will be reviewing its policy on the accessibility of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and doxycycline prophylaxis (DoxyPEP), medications used to combat the spread of HIV.

“Our priority is always to reduce new HIV infections and protect the health and well-being of the population. Any decision related to PrEP or DoxyPEP will be guided by science, expert advice, and what is best for the people of TT,” Bodoe said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99 per cent when taken as prescribed.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ending Aids as a public health threat as it embraced this year’s global theme: overcoming disruption transforming the Aids response. It acknowledged the role of civil society and highlighted the ongoing need for equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care.

It said TT continues to make significant progress as most people living with HIV are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), with a high proportion achieving viral suppression, preventing illness and stopping transmission. Over the past year, the ministry said it has strengthened its national HIV response by prioritising early diagnosis, expanding prevention initiatives, reducing stigma and improving treatment adherence. Treatment services remain available across major HIV clinics, with the Medical Research Foundation TT (MRFTT) supporting the majority of clients on ART."

The ministry said it has introduced HIV self-testing, allowing individuals to test privately at home and implemented the linkage to care team, supporting timely linkage, retention and return to care through peer navigators, social workers and psychological support services. It said free access to ART and viral-load monitoring continues nationwide.

It said prevention and testing efforts have also intensified, with outreach targeting youth, high-risk groups and vulnerable populations, while work to eliminate mother-to-child transmission continues. It said addressing stigma and discrimination remains a priority.

"Public education campaigns and workplace programmes have been expanded, particularly in response to ongoing reports of stigma and workplace discrimination."

The ministry called on citizens, stakeholders and community leaders to work together to create a stigma-free society where everyone can access care with dignity and respect.

"The ministry remains steadfast in its mission and reaffirms its goal of ending Aids by 2030."