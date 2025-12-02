'Gunman' chases taxi whose driver suffered seizure on Ariapita Avenue

Police at Scott Bushe Street after a taxi driver suffered a seizure causing his car to crash into several other vehicles on Monday. PHOTO BY GREGORY MCBURNIE - GREGORY MCBURNIE

There were chaotic scenes on Ariapita Avenue on December 1 when a taxi driver suffered a seizure while driving and hit five cars, including one belonging to a man with a licensed firearm, who chased behind the taxi until it came to a stop.

The 63-year-old taxi driver was driving along the avenue around 9.30 am when his seizures began.

He hit some cars on the venue, then at least three more when his white Nissan AD wagon veered onto Scott Bushe Street.

The owner of one of the cars that was hit, exited his vehicle with his licensed firearm drawn and chased the taxi for a short distance before he caught up with the car and realised the driver was experiencing seizures.

The sight of the man chasing the car with his gun drawn, alarmed some passers-by who called the police saying a gunman was running behind a car which was driving erratically.

This led police to believe there was an active shooting incident and heavily armed officers of the Port of Spain Task Force quickly responded.

When police arrived, the car had already come to a stop and the driver and his front seat passenger had been helped out of the vehicle by passers-by who put both of them to lie on the ground in the driveway of a nearby pre-school.

The front seat passenger, a 51-year-old woman, suffered a back injury while the driver was non-responsive.

A Good Samaritan who works nearby and is certified in first aid, helped police stabilise both victims while they waited for an ambulance.

The ambulance did not arrive until more than an hour after the accident with the medics telling police they had been delayed at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Speaking with Newsday after the ambulance left, the Good Samaritan, Brent Lee, said he heard a loud bang while at work and then saw a message in the community Whatsapp group saying there had been an accident.

He added that as a certified first aid responder, he went to see if he could offer any help.

Lee said the driver told him he had not eaten since 3.30 that morning and could not remember much except his eyes closing while he was driving.

“He does not remember how he got here. He said he heard some bangs, and when he opened his eyes, he had been in an accident.” Lee said the driver seemed a bit incoherent at times and then had another seizure.

He lamented the length of time it took for the ambulance to arrive.

“It took him a while to recover. We took him out of his car and put him in a recovery position. But we waited about an hour and 20 minutes for the ambulance.”

Lee, who police praised and thanked for his intervention, urged people to learn first aid noting it could help save not only strangers, but also loved ones.

“When my father had a heart attack at home at midnight, we called the ambulance and they were going to take 25 minutes to get there.

“We knew we didn't have 25 minutes and were able to give him CPR right there on the spot and kept him alive to get him to the hospital.”

He said although his father eventually died, the family felt comforted knowing they did all they could to try and save him.

“You don't know how it's going to happen. It could be a heart attack, a seizure, or a fall. Every household should have a first aid kit and someone who knows at least basic first aid and CPR. Tomorrow is promised to no one,” Lee said.