Glad to have US equipment in Tobago

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: All the equipment and weapons used by the US military are designed for war. There is no such thing as equipment intended for anti-narcotic operations. They are all designed for combat, regardless of the threat or bogey.

I am so glad that Tobago is getting world-class military defence systems at its international airport; it's way better than having a watchman stationed on the rocks at Crown Point.

The Prime Minister, in such a short time, has made the best efforts to secure our nation's borders and surrounding seas, yet people have a problem with that.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro admitted to the public that they withheld information about scheduled roadblocks and traffic exercises as a security measure for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to TT.

Obviously, the citizens complained about the inconvenience, but it was necessary, just as is the radar in Tobago. Besides, why is that radar so disturbing to PNM people's lives that they want it removed? Do these people not have a life?

At all airports the air traffic control tower is a military grade radar system by itself. Why the panic?

Extraordinary leadership by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar,

Trinis go to the US and live there fighting tooth and nail to get US benefits, from visas to Disneyland, green cards, for education, sporting opportunities, you name it. Now the US has come to our doorstep and everybody is throwing a tantrum.

As I said, I am glad to have US equipment in TT. The US military is welcome any time to get rid of all the drug dealers violently, police the Caribbean Sea, deliver tariff-free goods and services, and eat doubles and coffee.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas