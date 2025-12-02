Gasparillo woman stabbed by 'mentally ill' man

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A Gasparillo woman was stabbed multiple times by a man who is believed to be suffering from a mental illness early on December 2.

The 44-year-old woman told police she was walking near the Anglican church, along Caratal Road, around 2 am when the man attacked her.

The man stabbed her several times with a small knife in her head, neck, and back before walking away. The woman went to the Gasparillo Police Station to make a report and was taken by officers to the San Fernando General Hospital. Doctors said her injuries were not life-threatening. Police were unable to locate the suspect. PC Harkissoon is continuing investigations.