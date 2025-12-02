Fashion icon Christopher Nathan on stage 4 diagnosis: 'Cancer's not my legacy'

Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, right, was one of the first to visit Christopher Nathan at the hospital. Photo courtesy Christopher Nathan -

Even though fashion director, fashion education consultant and international model agent Christopher Nathan, 63, grapples with mortality, he feels comforted that he did something with his life and left a legacy for which he will be remembered.

Nathan shared, via social media, that he was diagnosed with stage four metastatic spinal cancer. In a phone interview with Newsday on December 2, he said he was now left with a difficult choice whether to take palliative care or to combat it with a cocktail of radiation, chemo and other cancer-fighting methods.

In a social media post on December 2, Nathan said, “Unknown to me I have been afflicted with prostate cancer for some time now.

“When I left Tobago to relocate to the Grenadines, St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), I was under the opinion that the severe back pains I was enduring since July were caused by osteoarthritis which is what doctors at both Mt Hope and Scarborough General hospitals informed me in August.”

He said on November 22 he began feeling pins and needles throughout his body while at a hotel in Bequia. By Saturday morning (November 23) he experienced muscle spasms and then his entire body went numb.

On that Sunday (November 24) he was paralysed from his chest to toes.

He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, in the capital, Kingston, where tests and X-rays were done. There he was diagnosed with stage four metastatic spinal cancer. He has five legions and a spinal fracture.

He was airlifted back to TT and began treatment at the Sangre Grande Hospital Campus.

Nathan said in his phone interview on Tuesday that he was unable to have a bowel movement on his own or pass urine on his own.

“I don’t know if I can live like that. I have to make that decision with God in the next few days, to give up and surrender to God and leave it in his hands or take all the radiation and chemo.”

Nathan said he went to different hospitals in TT in July and he was told it was osteoarthritis in his spine.

“If I knew I had cancer then, I would have started treatment. I would not have gone to Bequia,” he said.

He is very emotional and there are good days and then bad ones.

“I am reading a lot about prostate cancer and when it reaches the fourth stage, what’s next and that is totally depressing.

“I am up and down emotionally but I am comforted by God. I am feeling God’s presence,” he said.

He found the acceptance he was feeling very strange.

“I am ready to transition, if I have to. But I am totally, totally satisfied God put me on this earth to do a job and I did it well.”

For the 28 years he has run and managed his Coco Velvet International Fashion and Model Management company, he touched the lives of over a thousand young people with his workshops.

“You have international models from TT who started in the workshop. You have the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) fashion programme, which is the first of its kind in the Caribbean, which I created, introduced to UTT and set up.

“So my legacy is there,” he said.

That keeps him satisfied that he came and did what he had to do, well.

“Maybe it is now God’s time, saying, ‘Boy, you did your job good, come and rest.’”

Nathan has been working for 48 years and never took a break.

Everything he accomplished in the fashion industry required hard work and did not come easy, Nathan said.

The tiredness was what was probably cueing him to surrender, he added.

He had just started his retirement, walking along Bequia’s beaches and having a good time.

He was having back pains in July/August and was visiting the local hospitals for pain killers and muscle relaxers.

“But I was enjoying my life, right because I thought I had osteoarthritis.”

However, he was thankful for the love and appreciation he has received since the diagnosis. People like Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, fashion designers Peter Elias, Claudia Pegus, Heather Jones and other industry members have been supporting him.

He was also thankful to pull off the Styleweek Caribbean Fashion Collections despite being in much pain and added that it was his best creative work.

Throughout his life, he has worn many hats: marketing and sales rep, flight attendant, purser/cabin service manager, chief executive/creative director, assistant choreographer/stage manager, fashion and design education consultant, stores merchandising manager, programme administrator and, in more recently, as the chairman of the specifications committee for sustainable garment manufacturing at the TT Bureau of Standards.