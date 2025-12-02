Farley announces January 12 THA elections

Tobago People's Party leader Farley Augustine speaks to supporters on December 1 at the Scarborough Esplanade. - ALVA VIARRUEL

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections have been set for January 12, 2026.

The announcement was made by THA Chief Secretary and Tobago People’s Party (TPP) political leader Farley Augustine during the party’s introduction of candidates at the Calypso Rose Boulevard of the Milford Road Esplanade on December 1.

Speaking to supporters during his address, Augustine said: "On January 12, 2026, we shall have the THA elections. I have so advised the Prime Minister and together we will advise the President, and the President is expected to issue the election writ on or about December 5 this year. And so we are going to the polls on January 12, 2026."

Noting that he was prepared to win all 15 seats, Augustine warned supporters present that in this election, big crowds won't guarantee victory.

“Votes win election. We will walk from house to house. We will knock on every door. We will talk to every Tobagonian and we will bring the votes out in large numbers on January the 12, 2026."