Emotions run high in SYG senate debate

SHAKY LEGS: Government senator Brian Baig speaks during debate on the Home Invasion (Self Defence and Defence of Property) Bill, 2025 on Tuesday in the Upper House. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

Emotions ran high in the Senate on December 2, during debate on the Home Invasion (Self-Defence and Defence of Property) Bill, 2025

His voice filled with emotion and his legs shaking, government senator Brian Baig recounted his experience as a victim of a home invasion, before calling on the Senate to pass the bill in the name of a murdered relative who also died during a home invasion.

Speaking about his experience, Baig said it robbed him and his family of not only valuables, but also of their peace of mind.

He said it has had a permanent effect on his psyche.

“To this day I wake every day at 3 am, the hour before the incident took place, because I think that man in still in my house.”

Describing the incident as “one of the most horrific days” of his life, Baig said he has had to implement numerous changes to feel a sense of safety.

“I had no choice but to put security alarms, 24/7 security and bring dogs from my mother’s home to keep me and my loved ones safe. I will never ever want to experience that ever again.

“This has done so much to me that when I speak about it I tremble. Unfortunately, the members can’t see my legs are shaking while I’m talking about it. This is not a nice feeling (to talk about this) because it hurts you immensely.”

Baig noted his family was also affected by another home invasion when his sick uncle was tied up and his aunt was killed.

“People broke into the home, bounded my uncle – a recovering heart patient – to a chair and took his wife into a bedroom and that was the last time he ever saw her (alive).

“She was murdered, with her throat slit from ear to ear.”

He dedicated his contribution to her, telling his Parliamentary colleagues, “We need to honour her and have this law. Don’t let her die in vain.”

“All she was doing was making dinner for her husband. She was a loving caring woman,” he said as his voice filled with emotion.

“This bill is to make sure people are safe in this country!”

Al Rawi: Law 'heading in right direction'

However, opposition senator Faris Al Rawi, while expressing sympathy for Baig, said this law would not have helped someone in his situation.

"What would you do differently woken up at 4 am in the morning somebody in your face?

"How do you fight back with this law?

"Magically two guns appear and yuh sling it out yuh waist and start to shoot?"

The former attorney general apologised and said he did not mean to insult Baig, but stressed that the law cannot help any victims who find themsleves in a similar position.

He added although the proposed legislation was “heading in the right direction,” there are still issues that need to be addressed.

“Part of me very much wants to support this law. There is no shame in saying when something is a good idea. But when I wear the veil of ignorance as a legislator, and look toward the potential mischiefs, that is when I coil in reverse.”

Al Rawi claimed squatters are not covered under the bill in its current wording.

“In TT, 230,000 people are squatting and are not in lawful possession of their property.

“Do they deserve the right to stand their ground too?”

He added there is also ambiguity over how the common areas shared housing will be treated with under the law.

“Let’s take an HDC community. The corridors and common areas, how are we applying the stand your ground principle with ease?”

Al Rawi noted there is nothing in the law that speaks to dwelling institutions such as children’s and geriatric homes.

“Does the defence apply to the watchman or homeowner at a children’s home? The institution's management, are they denied the defence of stand your ground?

He also suggested the law should contain an immunity clause.

“All of that kill first and shoot first. If you’re really going to convince people that Stand Your Ground works, the real benefit will be if they didn’t have to go through an entire trial and had the advantage of an immunity provision.”

Legal ambiguity risks 'blurring lines'

Independent senator Dr Desiree Murray also highlighted some ambiguity in the law as she noted it covers situations where a person is invited into a home but fails to leave when asked.

“Who invited them in and who asked them to leave. Must it be the same person? These unanswered questions can have far reaching consequences.”

She said the law in its current form risks blurring the lines between domestic disputes and a dangerous invasion by armed gangs.

“Quarrels among relatives, disagreements with friends or tensions between partners can be placed in same category as a violent gang breaking into the house at night.

“Labelling persons known to the occupant as home invaders is disproportionate particularly given the severe consequences of that designation up to an including use of lethal force.

“We already have laws that deal with these situations.”