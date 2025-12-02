DPP: Indictments against cops not filed as audio evidence inaudible

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard. - File photo

A High Court judge admitted to being troubled by the explanation of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, over why no indictment was yet to be filed against three police officers committed to stand trial nearly five years ago.

At a status hearing of the officers’ judicial review claim on December 2, Justice Frank Seepersad said the DPP's explanation raised serious constitutional concerns.

The matter concerns Sgt Lester Garcia, Cpl Sheldon Peterson and PC Dexter Edwards, all charged in October 2014 with three counts of misbehaviour in public office, and committed to stand trial in January 2020. Peterson, who was on suspension, was killed in 2024 in a botched robbery.

Edwards and Garcia are asking the court to declare the DPP’s failure to file an indictment unreasonable and unfair and to order a discontinuance if none has been laid.

Gaspard, in an affidavit filed on October 21, said he has been unable to file an indictment because the committal bundle from the Arima Magistrates’ Courts was incomplete. He said audio recordings of the main witness’s testimony were inaudible.

He said the absence of usable recordings prevented his office from preparing transcripts necessary to lawfully review the evidence, determine whether a prima facie case exists, and assess whether prosecuting the matter is in the public interest.

According to Gaspard, when his office contacted the Arima Magistrates’ Courts in October 2023, the committal files lacked audio recordings, and the indictment officer advised that the files could not be accepted. He said his office does not typically accept bundles without recordings because transcripts cannot be prepared, and the evidence cannot be lawfully reviewed. Without that review, no indictment can be filed. Gaspard said the audio for the main witness was “indecipherable,” making the evidential assessment impossible.

Gaspard said that although he instructed his indictment officer to accept the bundle in November 2023, he intended to send the matter back to the magistrate for further evidence. However, the presiding magistrate, Indrani Cedeno, has since been appointed a temporary judge. To date, he said no decision has been made to discontinue proceedings because there remains cogent evidence in support of the charge.

He said he is “inclined towards indicting” the officers, but must first complete a viability assessment. That review, he said, will be completed by the end of November 2025. Gaspard denied any unreasonable delay, saying the criminal process is “systematically slow,” due in part to statutory requirements and limited staffing.

His office is currently reviewing roughly 400 capital matters for indictment, and at the time of the officers’ committal, 569 indictments were pending at the Port of Spain office. He said it is not unusual for several years to pass before an indictment is filed, referring to the case involving five officers committed to stand trial for murder in 2013, who were indicted five years later, with trial commencing in 2023. He also pointed to the Piarco corruption matter, which took 11 years at the preliminary inquiry stage.

Gaspard said under the Indictable Offences (Preliminary Enquiries) Act, the DPP must receive and review the committal bundle — even after a magistrate commits the accused — before exercising prosecutorial discretion under section 90 of the Constitution. That process includes evaluating the credibility of witnesses, addressing procedural defects, obtaining expert opinions, and determining whether prosecution is in the public interest. Gaspard added that before, only the DPP and two deputies handled indictments; he has since authorised eight senior attorneys to assist.

But in this matter, he said, the missing audio remains “pivotal” to determining whether a lawful indictment can be filed. Depending on the availability of witnesses, he said the matter may need to be discontinued and recommenced.

“Unfortunately, the criminal process in Trinidad and Tobago is systematically slow due, in part, to the statutory framework, limited human resources and the number of matters that the office is required to handle.”

He argued the claimants have not shown they are being treated unfairly or differently from other accused persons and asked the court to deny the reliefs sought. However, Seepersad questioned the assertion that the long length of time in filing indictments is routine, saying the court “should not genuflect to that practice,” given the justice system’s obligation to ensure timely trials. He said the staffing constraints described in the affidavit, “may suggest systemic issues” requiring significant resourcing. “These are all significant concerns for the court,” he said. “We cannot be jamming still when we have backlogs in the system.”

He said the case raises a pressing constitutional question on what guarantees exist for an accused person who has been committed and is awaiting a High Court trial, and what constitutes a reasonable timeframe for filing an indictment.

Seepersad said he intends to give a ruling on February 24, 2026. In their review claim, the two surviving officers said they repeatedly wrote to the magistracy registrar seeking confirmation that the committal bundle had been sent to the DPP. An electronic bundle was transmitted in July 2023, but the DPP awaited the physical file. After requests and a pre-action letter went unanswered, they turned to the Ombudsman’s office and ultimately approached the High Court.

They argue that “given the age of the matter and the claimants’ status as public officers, the indictment ought to have been promptly filed” and that the delay is unreasonable. Senior Counsel Sophia Chote and Samantha Ramsaran represent the officers. Lianne Thomas and Rachel Jacob represent the DPP.