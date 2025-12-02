Diego man charged with threats to kill Senator

Senator Dr Amery Browne -

A 48-year-old Diego Martin man has been charged with three counts of threats to kill and four counts of misuse of an electronic device (cellular phone), following an investigation into threats made via social media against Senator Dr Amery Browne.

Reports indicate that on November 19, the victim discovered threatening comments posted by a Facebook user on his personal Facebook page. The comments, made in response to public posts from November 8-9, contained threats to kill the victim and his children. The victim confirmed to investigators that he had no prior connection to the user.

A male suspect later voluntarily surrendered to officers of the West End Police Station.

The suspect was subsequently charged by W/Cpl Cobb of the Criminal Investigations Department (Area East).

Investigations were spearheaded by Snr Supt Thom, Sup. Baird and ASP Mongroo and supervised by Insp Durga, Sgt Bhagwandeen and Sgt Masleir.