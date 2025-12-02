Dean Williams, John Hussain headline December Songshine

Dean Williams -

Songshine Open Mic Series closes out the year with two extraordinary guitar talents, each with his own distinctive flair. Dean Williams and John Hussain will perform at the show on December 13 from 7 pm.

A media release said, the Songshine franchise, hosted by singer-songwriter Gillian Moore, is a platform for performers of all kinds, including singers, poets, instrumentalists and comedians. Moore says the first part of the show is open to all talented folks who wish to share their gifts with the warm Songshine audience.

Williams is well known for his guitar mastery, having made this name playing with local and international A-listers such as Kitchener, Sparrow, Rose, Machel Montano, Destra, Atlantik, Xtatik, 3canal, Shaggy, Wyclef Jean, Sean Paul, Ray Holman, David Rudder, Bp Renegades and Ras Shorty I and the Love Circle.

With a bachelor's and master's in music from UTT and jazz guitar certification in Berklee, he has recorded, toured and performed world-wide across multiple genres, including pop, jazz, R&B, calypso, soca, world beat, rock/blues, classical and folk music, the release said.

Hussain brings a whole different approach to his performance, delivering not just traditional cover music by a skilled player, but rather taking listeners on a sonic journey full of twists and thrills.

Hussain is one of TT's most versatile, talented and respected instrumentalists, a veteran with over 30 years' experience. He is a former member of top bands, having played for Calypso Rose, Mungal Patasar's Pantar, Gyazette, 12 and Buzzrock. He has toured Europe, North America, the Caribbean region, Australia and New Zealand. Hussain also holds a master of arts in Carnival studies, the release said.

The show takes place at Kafe Blue (aka Kaiso Blues), on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain.

Open mic performers should arrive early for placement.

For further info call 741-1569.