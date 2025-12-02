Cruise-ship visitors enjoy Trinidad: No war here

Tourists enjoy a welcome reception after arriving aboard a cruise ship in Port of Spain on December 2. - MYA QUAMIE

Undeterred by rising geopolitical tensions, hundreds of visitors aboard the Coral Princess chose to experience TT as the ship arrived in Port of Spain for the launch of the cruise ship season on December 2.

With its 1,900 passengers, the visit brought over 500 bookings for local tours of heritage sites across the country and brought a buzz of activity to the cruise ship complex.

“Seeing all the stuff on the news, I did hesitate, but so far this is a beautiful, peaceful place,” first-time visitor Allan Franklin from the US, told Newsday.

“I think if there was an immediate danger the ship wouldn’t have come. They gave us information on how to stay safe and where to avoid and it's been all good thus far. The people are nice, the food is good. I would definitely come back.”

“I don’t see any war here,” said UK visitor Edwin Parker “I don’t see any real danger. I mean everywhere has crime and its problems but as far as I’m concerned, so much is going on in the world, you can’t let it stop you from having a good time and seeing new places.”

Having come to TT twice before for Carnival, German visitor Gisela Bach said she brought her parents on the cruise to experience the Caribbean.

“I fell in love with this place, the culture, the people. Yes, things are changing and the US is doing some questionable things but Trinidad is still Trinidad. It’s still a place I like to visit, I have friends here, people I even consider family. I will always come and always travel the Caribbean.”

Another tourist from the Netherlands said he was not aware of the most recent developments, but felt comfortable and enjoyed visiting the Magnificent Seven and the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. He praised the island's hospitality and the vibrant welcome reception featuring live music and a colourful display of Carnival performers

Noting the tourism industry's potential, Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John said TT still has a lot of work to do to attract more cruise ships, including enhancing port infrastructure.

She said during her visit to the UAE, she met key port operators to discuss the government’s revitalisation blueprint, which includes the development of 142 acres of port land.

“We are about to free that up to become better cruise ship terminals, marinas and so on. That will ensure that we are extremely competitive not only against our fellow Caribbean islands but against the world. We are a global destination.”

Despite concerns expressed by tourism stakeholders about the effects of the installation of US Radar in Tobago on tourism, John expressed optimism about the cruise season.

“It is anticipated that this year’s cruise season will mark another year of growth and transformation in this industry.”

She said in preparation for the season, the Port Authority conducted terminal enhancements, facility repairs to strengthen visitor capacity.

Permanent secretary at the Trade, Investment and Tourism Ministry Abigail Byrnoe said for the 2025-2026 cruise season Trinidad will welcome 16 cruise calls, bringing around 40,000 visitors. Tobago, which began its cruise season in November, is expected to host 41 cruise calls and facilitate an expected 48,000 visitors.

“Together, we will receive close to 80,000 cruise ship passengers. These numbers are not just statistics. They represent taxi drivers who will earn a living, artisans who will sell their craft, tour guides who will share our heritage and restaurants that will serve our cuisine.

“They represent port revenues, meaningful jobs and the multiplier effect of tourism across our economy. Tourism is not a side activity. It is a pillar of growth, a driver, a foreign exchange and a catalyst of national development.”