Club Sando whip Jabloteh, jump to TTPFL summit

Club Sando players (from left-right): Elton John, Keron Cornwall and Tarik Lee celebrate a goal in the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League season. Photo courtesy Club Sando's Instagram page -

CLUB Sando (15 points) jumped to the top of the 12-team TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) table on November 30 when they put on a clinical display at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin to defeat the seventh-placed San Juan Jabloteh (five points) 3-0.

It was the fifth win in six matches this season for the confident Angus Eve-coached Sando outfit, with their only blemish so far being a defeat to Prisons (15 points), whom they leapfrogged on goal difference. Prisons were edged 1-0 by the fifth-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (nine points) on November 29.

Against the Marvin Gordon-coached Jabloteh team, which started quite an attacking line-up, Sando established a rhythm early on – particularly with the wide play of Real Gill – and created some promising situations in the attacking third. After midfielders Keron Cornwall and Luke Phillips saw chances falling their way in the opening minutes, Sando got the go-ahead goal in the 21st minute when striker Tarik Lee banged in from close for his seventh goal of the season after Gill and Cornwall combined seamlessly in the final third.

Gill continued to terrorise the Jabloteh defence and played in captain Shervohnez Hamilton seconds after the opener, only for goalkeeper Justin Dos Santos to make a fine point-blank save to deny the Sando skipper. Sando were unlucky to go into the halftime break without another goal, as Gill struck the bar with a curling right-footed shot on the half-hour mark, before shooting over bar from a tight angle in the 40th minute after breezing by right back Jelani Peters.

Jabloteh showed signs of life early in the second half, and Sando keeper Teshorne Ragoo saved bravely at the feet of winger Andell Fraser in the 57th minute, before San Juan centre forward Malachi Webb fired a threatening left-footer just wide of the mark six minutes later.

In the 79th minute, Gill's influence on the game continued when his well-floated left-side free kick was headed in by Phillips from close range to double Sando's lead. Five minutes later, Phillips put the game beyond reach when he fired a low left-footer past Dos Santos after Gill robbed a lazy Jadon McShine of possession in the Jabloteh half. It was Phillips' third goal of the young season and it capped off a fine performance by Sando whose goal difference of +16 sees is well ahead of Prisons' +7 goal difference at present.

In the second game of the Mahaica double-header, the third-placed Miscellaneous Police FC (13 points) scored a goal in either half as they defeated hosts Point Fortin Civic (four points) 2-0 in a match which saw tensions reaching fever pitch on several occasions.

After just three minutes, Civic had a glorious chance to take the lead, but their skipper Ezekiel Kesar was unable to beat Police goalkeeper Raheem Lee after being played through on goal. It didn't take long for Civic to rue Kesar's miss, as Police forward Mickaeel "Jem" Gordon gave his team the lead with an 18th-minute header after meeting a Caleb Sturge cross perfectly. Police dominated proceedings in the first half without adding to their lead, as flanker Kadeem Hutchinson came close on a couple of occasions and even hit the underside of the bar in first-half stoppage-time, while Isaiah Hudson had a close-range shot saved by goalie Levi Fernandez.

For Civic, Kesar came close again in the 47th minute when he shot into the side-netting after Lee made a point-blank save to keep out winger Mark Ramdeen. At the other end, in the 86th minute, Hudson clinically put the game to bed with a left-footed shot under Fernandez after being sprung on the counter-attack with a long ball, which was subsequently dummied by playmaker Joevin Jones.

Civic are currently ninth on the table with one win from their five matches.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Club Sando*6*5*0*1*18*2*16*15

Prisons*6*5*0*1*10*3*7*15

Police FC*6*4*1*1*15*7*8*13

AC Port of Spain*6*3*2*1*9*8*1*11

MIC Central FC*5*3*0*2*8*11*-3*9

Defence Force*4*2*2*0*5*3*2*8

Jabloteh*6*1*2*3*7*13*-6*5

Caledonia*4*1*1*2*6*7*-1*4

Point Fortin*5*1*1*3*5*8*-3*4

1976 FC Phoenix*6*1*0*5*9*16*-7*3

La Horquetta Rangers*5*1*0*4*3*12*-9*3

Eagles FC*5*0*1*4*4*9*-5*1