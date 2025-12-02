Christmas will never be the same: A December that changed everything

Dr Lester Philip -

DR LESTER PHILIP

TWENTY-TWO years ago, on December 5, my world quietly shattered. My baby boy was born still. No cries. No heartbeat. Only silence – a silence so heavy it felt as if time itself had stopped.

There had been so much anticipation before that day. He was supposed to be the best Christmas gift I could ever ask for. I’m not even a Christmas person, but that year felt different.

I found myself smiling inside, imagining wrapping him in a soft blanket while the lights of the season glowed around us. I imagined his tiny hands in mine. I couldn’t wait to see his face.

Instead, that December morning became a blur of panic – voices from the receptionist, the nurses, the doctors – and then sudden, devastating stillness.

The dream died in that room. And I was left trying to understand how joy could turn to sorrow in a single moment.

The price of love

If you’ve ever lost someone you love deeply, you understand that feeling – the pain that steals your breath and makes the world stand still.

And if you haven’t yet, one day you will. Life, if you live it long enough and love deeply enough, will eventually break your heart. That is the price of love.

For a long time, I asked why. Why him? Why me?

I had dreams for the life we would share – birthdays, laughter, bedtime stories, walks in the park. I questioned God, but no answer ever came that could make sense of the loss.

What love leaves behind

I once read something that stayed with me: When a dog loses its owner, it goes back to the last place they were…and waits. It won’t eat, it won’t move. It simply waits – clinging to memory and love. And even after time passes, if that dog catches the scent of its owner’s clothes while passing, it stops…and lingers…remembering.

That image stayed with me because grief feels exactly like that. The world may tell us to move on, but something deep inside us always remembers. And just like that loyal dog, I feel that pull all the time: Passing the nursing home. Driving by the cemetery where he rests. Attending the church where his funeral was held. Each moment brings everything rushing back – the memories, the ache, the love that refuses to fade.

Lessons in

loyalty and faith

There’s a movie – Hachiko – that every dog lover should see. It shows that true love never fades.

That story reminded me of another: the Prodigal Son. A father waiting every day at the window, watching to see when his boy returns. No matter how long it took, he never waned in looking.

For years, I wrestled with God, asking why He took my son before I ever got to know him. But over time, I began to see things differently.

Maybe God spared me from heartbreaks I wouldn’t have survived. Maybe He took him home before the world could hurt him. Maybe it wasn’t punishment…but mercy.

It took years to make peace with that thought.

A moment I

still treasure

I did get to see him – for a moment. His tiny face was so still, so perfect. I never heard him cry, but in my heart I can see him smiling.

That moment, brief as it was, is something I still treasure. It was real. He was real.

With modern technology – and through the work of my alma mater, The Ohio State University – I’ve even been able to see what he will have looked like as he grew. It brings a strange mix of sadness and wonder. Love can break you…and heal you…at the same time.

For anyone who

has loved and lost

I share this story not to bring sorrow, but to remind others that love and loss walk the same road.

If you’ve lost someone – a child, a parent, a spouse, a friend – you are not alone. Our grief connects us. And our memories keep love alive.

Every December 5, I thank God for the gift of being his father – even if it was only for a few moments. That feeling was something extra special. And I will cherish it, and carry it, forever.