CAL discontinues four flights, Barbados hub to be restructured

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft -

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has cancelled four flights and intends to restructure its Barbados hub as part of its ongoing network optimisation programme.

A release on December 2 said effective January 10, 2026, the airline will discontinue services on its Tortola, British Virgin Islands and San Juan, Puerto Rico routes following what the airline said were comprehensive evaluations of route performance and resource deployment.

Getting axed are BW 292 Trinidad-Barbados-Tortola-Puerto Rico, BW 293 Puerto Rico-Tortola-Barbados-Trinidad, BW 296 Trinidad-Dominica-Puerto Rico and BW 297 Puerto Rico-Dominica-Trinidad.

In November, CAL discontinued flights between Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Montego Bay and Kingston in Jamaica due to poor performance as part of its optimisation programme.

CAL said customers with confirmed bookings to or from Tortola and Puerto Rico after January 10, 2026, are being contacted directly and will receive full refunds where applicable.

It said fully paid fares will be automatically refunded to customers. These refunds will be automatically processed via Caribbean Airlines (for bookings made directly with Caribbean Airlines) or via travel agents or third-party websites. Customers booked via a travel agent or a third-party website will be contacted by their booking agent to process their refund.

As part of this optimisation programme, CAL also announced it will restructure its Barbados hub from February 2026. It said aircraft and crew positioned in Barbados will transition to operate from Trinidad, to, from and beyond Barbados.

CAL assured customers that they will continue to experience seamless connectivity across the Northern and Eastern Caribbean with a refined flight schedule and that the airline remains committed to working with stakeholders to maintain connectivity throughout its network.

Acting CAL CEO Nirmala Ramai said: "These changes form a critical part of our plan to deliver reliable service while managing our resources responsibly. Our customers remain our priority, and these adjustments ensure we continue to provide strong regional connectivity, supported by a sustainable and competitive operational model."

Speaking to reporters last month after CAL won the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Internationally Known… TT Owned Company of the Year, CAL chairman Reyna Kowlessar said the airline was undergoing a major overhaul to improve efficiency, and the viability of routes was under the microscope.

On October 13, CAL announced Ramai as the new CEO and said the board and senior leadership team will be focusing on five key initiatives: supporting employees and stakeholders with open communication and care; reviewing operations to increase efficiency and modernisation; enhancing the customer experience with improved services; developing a long-term, financially responsible and sustainable growth plan; and conducting full and thorough audits of all departments and processes, to strengthen governance, safety, and accountability.

The airline also reaffirmed its commitment to developing and promoting talent from within the organisation, before seeking external candidates, to provide employees with clear opportunities for growth and career advancement.